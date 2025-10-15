FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rise And Fall: Aarush Bhola becomes fifth finalist and reaches Penthouse, only these three contestants are now left in...

Aarush Bhola has joined Nayandeep Rakshit, Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, and Dhanashree Verma as the fifth finalist in Rise And Fall.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 09:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rise And Fall: Aarush Bhola becomes fifth finalist and reaches Penthouse, only these three contestants are now left in...
Aarush Bhola in Rise And Fall
The final week in the captive reality show Rise And Fall is seeing shocking twists with each passing day. On Tuesday, Nayandeep Rakshit defeated the four other Workers - Aarush Bhola, Manisha Rani, Bali, Akriti Negi - to reach the Penthouse and become the fourth finalist. The three Rulers Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, and Dhanashree Verma had already sealed their place in the Finale.

Aarush Bhola becomes the fifth finalist

In the Wednesday episode, the four Workers in the Basement were asked to vote among themselves to pick the next Ruler. Manisha, Bali, and Akriti voted for Aarush, while Aarush voted for his friend Bali as he couldn't pick himself. With three votes in his favour, Aarush became the fifth finalist and reached the Penthouse.

Akriti, Manisha, or Bali - Who will be the final finalist?

Now, only three contestants - Manisha, Bali, and Akriti - are left in the Basement. The promo for the Thursday episode showed that one out of them will reach the Penthouse and become the sixth and final finalist, while the rest will be eliminated from the show. As per the reports, Akriti will join Arjun, Nayandeep, Arbaz, Dhanashree, and Aarush in the Grand Finale.

Where to watch Rise And Fall

Aditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Aahana Kumra, Kubbra Sait, Pawan Singh, Anaya Bangar, Sangeeta Phogat, and Noorin Sha have been eliminated from the show. Hosted by the Shark Tank India-fame Ashneer Grover, Rise And Fall streams on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM daily. The Grand Finale is set to take place this weekend.

READ | Nikitin Dheer's cryptic post shared few hours before his father Pankaj Dheer's death goes viral: 'Whatever goes...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
