Rise And Fall 2: Who are the 3 new wildcards? Can they challenge Shehzad, Swara, Gautam, Priyanka?

Rishab Jaiswal, Jashwanth Bopanna, and Sonam Malik are the first three wildcard contestants in Rise And Fall Season 2, hosted by Vireder Sehwag. They will challenge Gautam Gulati, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Manish Kasyap in the Tower.

Rise And Fall Season 2 is set to get three new wildcard contestants as actor and content creator Rishabh Jaiswal, reality TV personality Jashwanth Bopanna and actress Sonam Malik prepare to enter the Tower. Their arrival could shake up the competition, challenge existing alliances and change the power dynamics of the reality show hosted by Virender Sehwag. With Gautam Gulati, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sara Gurpal, Niharika Tiwari, Kaira Anu, Irina Rudakova, Raj Grover, Manish Kashyap and Kajal Raghwani fighting to stay ahead, the three wildcard entries could make the game even more unpredictable.

The big question now is whether Rishabh, Jashwanth and Sonam can pose a serious challenge to the top players - Gautam, Shehzad, Swara, and Priyanka. Will the newcomers forge strategic alliances, make an immediate bid for power or disrupt the existing contestants' plans? With the show's format dividing participants between Rulers in the Penthouse and Workers in the Basement, their entry could change who controls the Tower and who struggles to survive.

For the unversed, Siwet Tomar was evicted from Rise And Fall 2 in the first week following a physical altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla. Anish Bhagat became the first contestant to be eliminated through audience and contestants' votes during the opening weekend showdown. Karan Patel later exited the show earlier this week due to health complications, while Tej Pratap Yadav will be leaving the show early next week owing to his political commitments.

Produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, Rise And Fall Season 2 streams free, with new episodes released daily at 12 noon. Viewers can watch the show on the MX Player app, now known as MX Player by Prime Video.

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