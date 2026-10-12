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Rise And Fall 2: Tej Pratap Yadav makes emotional exit from Virender Sehwag's show citing 'legal obligations'

Tej Pratap Yadav's unexpected exit from Rise And Fall Season 2 left the contestants emotional after the politician left Virender Sehwag's show due to legal obligations. The latest episode also featured three wildcard entries entering the Tower - Rishabh Jaiswal, Jashwanth Bopanna and Sonam Malik.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 03:46 PM IST

Rise And Fall 2: Tej Pratap Yadav makes emotional exit from Virender Sehwag's show citing 'legal obligations'
Tej Pratap Yadav exits Rise And Fall 2
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The latest Rise And Fall Season 2 episode, streamed on Monday, October 12, began on a light-hearted note as Sanket Bhosale arrived in his Sanjay Dutt-inspired avatar, entertaining the contestants with his signature 'Baba' style. He joked, “Mere se zyada Rise and Fall kisne dekha hai yaar life mein, mere life ke upar pura show bana diya, maja aa gaya." The banter continued as Shehzad Poonawalla recalled Tej Pratap Yadav's Sanjay Dutt look from the Bollywood-themed party, while Tej pointed out that Shehzad had dressed as Munna Bhai. Sanket then joined them in recreating Sanjay Dutt's iconic walk.

Tej and Swara's emotional moment before his exit

However, the mood changed when Sehwag announced the week's elimination. After confirming that no contestant from the Basement would be eliminated, the host delivered the unexpected news that Tej would have to leave the Tower. An emotional Tej explained, "Kuch majbooriyaan hai jo ki jaana padega mujhe." Reflecting on his time on the show, he said he had made new friends and felt loved by everyone in the Tower. Sehwag clarified that Tej's departure was necessitated by certain legal obligations. Before leaving, Tej sought Swara Bhasker's blessings, explaining that she reminded him of his mother whenever she served him food in the Penthouse. The contestants from both the Rulers and Workers groups then came together to dance and give him a heartfelt farewell.

Three wildcard entries enter Rise And Fall 2

The drama continued as Sehwag announced that the Workers' nominations would carry forward to the following week. He also revealed that three wildcard contestants - Rishabh Jaiswal, Jashwanth Bopanna and Sonam Malik - would enter the Tower, shaking up the competition. Following the placement decision, Rishabh entered the Penthouse, while Jashwanth and Sonam were sent to the Basement. Produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise And Fall Season 2 streams free on MX Player by Prime Video, with new episodes released daily at noon.

READ | Rise And Fall 2: Who are the three new wildcards? Can they challenge Shehzad, Swara, Gautam, Priyanka?

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