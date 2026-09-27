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Rise And Fall 2: Siwet Tomar evicted after attacking Shehzad Poonawalla? Watch viral video

Virender Sehwag's Rise And Fall 2 has witnessed a physical altercation between Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla. Siwet is allegedly out of the show after the clash, during which Shehzad's kurta was reportedly torn. A promo showing the fight has gone viral.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 02:13 PM IST

Rise And Fall 2: Siwet Tomar evicted after attacking Shehzad Poonawalla? Watch viral video
Siwet Tomar vs Shehzad Poonawalla
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Rise and Fall Season 2 has reportedly erupted into chaos just days after its premiere on Saturday, with Siwet Tomar allegedly shown the door following a shocking physical altercation with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla. The reported clash is said to have turned so intense that Shehzad's kurta was torn during the confrontation, adding fuel to the controversy surrounding the reality show. The promo for the next episode, which will stream on Monday, offers a glimpse of their explosive fight and has already gone viral on social media, leaving fans wondering what exactly happened between the two.

A source was quoted telling Film Window, "Siwet Tomar has reportedly been ousted from Rise & Fall 2 following a heated altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla, with reports suggesting that a religious or political remark led to the show's legal team taking action. The contestants have also reportedly been advised to refrain from discussing sensitive topics such as religion and politics." We will have to wait for the next episode to find out whether Siwet has actually been eliminated from the show or if the reported ouster is merely speculation.

Rise And Fall 2 features 15 contestants battling it out in a unique Rulers-versus-Workers format, with the participants split between the luxurious Penthouse and the challenging Basement. After the first two episodes, the contestants in the Penthouse are Siwet Tomar, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Raj Grover, and the contestants in the basement are Kaira Anu, Anish Bhagat, Niharika Tiwari, Irina Rudakova, Manish Kashyap, Gautam Gulati, Sara Gurpal, and Kajal Raghwani.

Hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise & Fall Season 2 streams for free on MX Player by Prime Video, with new episodes dropping daily at 12 PM. The show is produced by Banijay Asia.

READ | The Paradise box office collection day 3: Nani film beats Dasara, crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

 

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