Rise and Fall 2: Shehzad Poonawala's team breaks silence after Siwet Tomar thrashes him physically: 'You can abuse...'

Shehzad Poonawala was allegedly assaulted by Siwet Tomar on Rise and Fall 2. Siwet got evicted after the incident.

Shehzad Poonawala's team has responded following his alleged assault by Siwet Tomar in the Rise and Fall Season 2 house. The incident occurred during an argument, where Siwet reportedly pushed Shehzad to the floor. Consequently, Siwet was evicted from the show.

Shehzad Poonawala's team issues statement

A statement was posted on Shehzad's official Instagram account by his team. They defended Shehzad in the statement, claiming he was mistreated and singled out on the program. "They abused him; he was silent. They mocked him; he was silent. Then they hit him; he was silent," the team wrote.

Shehzad experienced the loss of his father in childhood and is dealing with an ageing mother. Additionally, he has a strained relationship with his brother, driven by ideological differences. "He came to the show to play, work and earn his livelihood, yet you chose to abuse and attack him physically from behind," the statement said. Shehzad always acted with respect, even when provoked, the team added.

"Even when you provoked him with your words, Shehzad chose to respond with maturity and treated everyone with respect. That says more about you than it ever could about him. People are watching. You can abuse him, try to silence him or push him down, but you cannot defeat his spirit. He will rise again, every single day, stronger than before," the team added. They thanked everyone for supporting Shehzad and wrote, "Thank you to everyone for this overwhelming love and support. Jai Hind!"

Also read: NEET after Commerce? Kerala girl threatens to commit suicide; watch viral video

Siwet Tomar's reaction after eviction

Siwet Tomar also posted a video statement following his eviction. The claim that he struck Shehzad from behind was refuted by him. "I was accused of beating him from behind. I only held him by the collar," he said. Siwet said Shehzad often provoked him. He asserted that Shehzad talked about religion all day long. "It was a constant provocation for at least 20 minutes. He only speaks about religion throughout the day. We were told not to speak about anything religious outside the show; that is the only reason I wanted to stay away," Siwet said.