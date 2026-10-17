Rise And Fall 2: Sara Gurpal falls to Basement again, Jashwanth Bopanna rises to Penthouse after Lagori challenge

After six weeks of power plays, shifting alliances and unexpected twists, the battle between Rulers and Workers intensified in Rise and Fall 2, as the Lagori challenge sent Sara Gurpal to the Basement again and made Jaswanth Bopanna rise to the Penthouse.

The latest episode in Rise And Fall 2 divided the contestants into teams across the two floors. In the Penthouse, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Poonawalla, and Swara Bhasker formed one team; while Karan Patel, Rishabh Jaiswal, and Irina Rudakova made up the other. In the Basement, Gautam Gulati, Jaswanth Bopanna, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary teamed up, while Sonam Malik, Manish Kasyap, and Kajal Raghwani formed the opposing group. Niharika Tiwari, the Ultimate Ruler, remained safe from the impending twists. The contestants were required to collaborate with members from the opposite floors. Sara, Shehzad and Swara selected Sonam, Manish and Kajal, while Karan, Rishabh and Irina chose Gautam, Jaswanth and Priyanka.

Who won the Lagori challenge?

The Lagori challenge put the contestants’ positions at stake. A victory would have protected the Rulers' positions in the Penthouse and given one Worker a chance to rise. A defeat, meanwhile, would have sent one Ruler to the Basement and cost the losing Workers their opportunity to move up. The teams had to build a Lagori tower, testing their coordination and precision under pressure. Manish, Kajal and Sonam managed to collect nine blocks, but Gautam, Priyanka and Jaswanth outperformed them with 14 blocks, securing the win.

Sara fell to Basement, Jaswanth rose to Penthouse

Swara and Shehzad nominated Sara to fall, sending her to the Basement. Meanwhile, Rishabh and Karan voted for Jaswanth to rise, securing his place in the Penthouse. The outcome marked a shift in the game's power dynamics, with the Workers securing a victory of their own. Produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise and Fall 2 streams for free on MX Player via Prime Video, with new episodes releasing daily at 12 pm.

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