FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rise And Fall 2: Sara Gurpal falls to Basement again, Jashwanth Bopanna rises to Penthouse after Lagori challenge

Rise And Fall 2: Sara falls to Basement again, Jashwanth rises to Penthouse

AB de Villiers recalls Virat Kohli's 'arrogant' early days, reveals how he matured

AB de Villiers recalls Kohli's 'arrogant' early days, reveals how he matured

Delhi Durga Puja traffic advisory: CR Park, Greater Kailash-II to face restrictions from October 16-20

Delhi Durga Puja traffic advisory: CR Park, Greater Kailash to face restrictions

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rise And Fall 2: Sara Gurpal falls to Basement again, Jashwanth Bopanna rises to Penthouse after Lagori challenge

After six weeks of power plays, shifting alliances and unexpected twists, the battle between Rulers and Workers intensified in Rise and Fall 2, as the Lagori challenge sent Sara Gurpal to the Basement again and made Jaswanth Bopanna rise to the Penthouse.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 09:17 PM IST

Rise And Fall 2: Sara Gurpal falls to Basement again, Jashwanth Bopanna rises to Penthouse after Lagori challenge
Sara Gurpal and Jashwanth Bopanna in Rise And Fall 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The latest episode in Rise And Fall 2 divided the contestants into teams across the two floors. In the Penthouse, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Poonawalla, and Swara Bhasker formed one team; while Karan Patel, Rishabh Jaiswal, and Irina Rudakova made up the other. In the Basement, Gautam Gulati, Jaswanth Bopanna, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary teamed up, while Sonam Malik, Manish Kasyap, and Kajal Raghwani formed the opposing group. Niharika Tiwari, the Ultimate Ruler, remained safe from the impending twists. The contestants were required to collaborate with members from the opposite floors. Sara, Shehzad and Swara selected Sonam, Manish and Kajal, while Karan, Rishabh and Irina chose Gautam, Jaswanth and Priyanka.

Who won the Lagori challenge?

The Lagori challenge put the contestants’ positions at stake. A victory would have protected the Rulers' positions in the Penthouse and given one Worker a chance to rise. A defeat, meanwhile, would have sent one Ruler to the Basement and cost the losing Workers their opportunity to move up. The teams had to build a Lagori tower, testing their coordination and precision under pressure. Manish, Kajal and Sonam managed to collect nine blocks, but Gautam, Priyanka and Jaswanth outperformed them with 14 blocks, securing the win.

Sara fell to Basement, Jaswanth rose to Penthouse

Swara and Shehzad nominated Sara to fall, sending her to the Basement. Meanwhile, Rishabh and Karan voted for Jaswanth to rise, securing his place in the Penthouse. The outcome marked a shift in the game's power dynamics, with the Workers securing a victory of their own. Produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise and Fall 2 streams for free on MX Player via Prime Video, with new episodes releasing daily at 12 pm.

Also Read - OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rise And Fall 2: Sara Gurpal falls to Basement again, Jashwanth Bopanna rises to Penthouse after Lagori challenge
Rise And Fall 2: Sara falls to Basement again, Jashwanth rises to Penthouse
AB de Villiers recalls Virat Kohli's 'arrogant' early days, reveals how he matured
AB de Villiers recalls Kohli's 'arrogant' early days, reveals how he matured
IND vs WI 5th T20I: What is the cut-off time for match to start in Bengaluru?
IND vs WI 5th T20I: What is the cut-off time for match to start in Bengaluru?
SS Rajamouli praises Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana, says 'every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell' the epic
SS Rajamouli praises Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi-starrer epic Ramayana
Delhi Durga Puja traffic advisory: CR Park, Greater Kailash-II to face restrictions from October 16-20
Delhi Durga Puja traffic advisory: CR Park, Greater Kailash to face restrictions
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement