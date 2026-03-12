FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rise and Fall 2, Sankalp, Raktanchal, Made In India: Interesting line up of movies, shows line up of Amazon MX player for 2026

Amazon MX Player unveils 150+ new and returning shows for 2026, including dramas, thrillers, reality series and micro-dramas, all available free for over 250 million viewers across India.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 08:32 PM IST

Rise and Fall 2, Sankalp, Raktanchal, Made In India: Interesting line up of movies, shows line up of Amazon MX player for 2026
    Amazon MX Player, India’s leading free streaming service, has announced its most expansive content slate ever, unveiling over 150 new and returning shows for 2026. The lineup spans multiple genres, formats, and storytelling styles, reinforcing the platform’s mission to bring premium entertainment to audiences across India completely free.

    Marquee titles lead the slate:

    The 2026 slate includes high-profile scripted content like Made In India: The Titan Story, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, and Sankalp, featuring Nana Patekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The lineup also boasts thrillers such as Ab Hoga Hisaab with Shaheer Sheikh and Mouni Roy, administrative dramas like The Bureaucrat starring Amol Parashar, and action-packed shows including Kaptaan, Vimal Khanna, Waiting Hai, and Clean Up Crew.

    Returning favourites and franchises:

    Amazon MX Player is continuing successful franchises with new seasons of Raktanchal Season 3, Campus Beats Season 6, Campus Diaries Season 2, Heartbeats Season 2, and Who’s Your Gynac Season 2. These returning titles strengthen the platform’s connection with audiences across drama, youth culture, and relationship-driven storytelling.

    Expanding unscripted content:

    The unscripted slate includes Rise & Fall Season 2, India’s first fitness reality series Battleground Season 2 with Shikhar Dhawan, and Bharat Ke Super Founders led by Suniel Shetty, which saw deserving startups receive 100 crore in funding.

    Innovation in micro-dramas and International content:

    Amazon MX Player continues to expand its mobile-first micro-drama format, MX Fatafat and strengthens its international library under MX Vdesi, featuring localised Korean, Chinese, Turkish, and anime content in Japanese and Hindi.

    Statement from leadership:

    Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Ads India, said the 2026 slate creates opportunities for brands to engage audiences at scale. Karan Bedi, Head of MX Player, highlighted the platform’s role in driving the shift from linear TV to free streaming, while Head of Content Amogh Dusad emphasised MX Player’s commitment to diverse, authentic, and contemporary storytelling.

