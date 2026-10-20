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Rise And Fall 2: Pawan Singh is back after midway exit in first season, reveals why he avoids talking to women

Pawan Singh on Rise And Fall 2 said he avoids talking to women as his statements become controversy and recalled feeling nervous during romantic scenes.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 05:17 PM IST

Rise And Fall 2: Pawan Singh is back after midway exit in first season, reveals why he avoids talking to women
Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh talking to contestants in Rise and Fall 2 promo.
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Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh shared his personal hesitation regarding conversations with women, fearing that his words lead to controversy. Known for his bold statements, he will appear as a special guest on the upcoming episode of Rise And Fall 2, hosted by Ashneer Grover, but will not participate as a wildcard contestant.

Pawan Singh on women and confidence

In the new promo of the show, Pawan Singh is seen talking to workers in the basement area. He stresses on the importance of confidence in life. He says, "Confidence hona bahut jaruri hota hai." Recalling his early career days, Pawan shared that he used to feel very hesitant while shooting romantic scenes with actresses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

He explained, "Ek samay tha jab video shoot hota tha na, aise bhi jab karna hota tha na," while imitating a scene where an actor has to hold an actress's hand. He showed how his hands would tremble due to lack of confidence.During the same conversation, Pawan made a sarcastic remark about women. He told the workers, "Waise bhi aaj kal hum ladkiyon se kam baat karte hain." His statement made everyone around him laugh.

Explaining the reason behind his behaviour, he added, "Reason ye hai ki jahan main kuch bola, wo controversy ka roop pakad leta hai." Reacting to this, YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who is also inside the house, said, "Wo bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi," leaving the conversation on a humorous note.

Also read: Vande Bharat: Is Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper train to be flagged off on Nov 1? Know all about launch date, timings, stoppages and fares

Pawan Singh's recent controversy

Pawan Singh's private life has made headlines. He publicly apologized to his alleged ex-girlfriend Akshara Singh and her family on October 19, 2026, at a Durga Puja celebration in Munger, Bihar. He spoke to Akshara as his "babu" and asked her parents for forgiveness. He also alluded to a future on-screen reunion. After his apology, actress Smrity Sinha criticised him, while his estranged wife Jyoti Singh also reacted on social media.

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