Rise And Fall 2: Manish Kashyap, Rishabh Jaiswal, Jashwanth Bopanna eliminated in shocking triple eviction

Rise And Fall 2 witnessed its first-ever triple eviction, with Manish Kashyap, Rishabh Jaiswal and Jashwanth Bopanna eliminated. The episode also featured Virender Sehwag reprimanding contestants and a heated argument between Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla.

The latest episode of Rise And Fall 2 witnessed a shocking triple eviction, with Manish Kashyap, Rishabh Jaiswal and Jashwanth Bopanna being eliminated from the competition. The dramatic Judgement Day also saw host Virender Sehwag pull up several contestants over their behaviour, gameplay and shifting loyalties, while Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla's friendship hit another rough patch.

Virender Sehwag slams Shehzad Poonawalla

Sehwag began by reprimanding Shehzad for calling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a "vamp". Despite Shehzad attempting to justify his remark, the host maintained that making such comments about women was unacceptable. Karan Patel was also questioned about his contribution to the game, with Sehwag suggesting that he had relied heavily on Shehzad and Swara. Swara defended Karan, highlighting his role in the Takhta Palat. Niharika Tiwari, meanwhile, was called out for lacking an independent game plan, with her equation with Jashwanth also coming under scrutiny.

Swara Bhasker v/s Shehzad Poonawalla

The episode also featured a heated argument between Swara and Shehzad. The latter accused Swara of repeatedly humiliating and taunting him, while she called out his bruised ego. The argument escalated when Shehzad told her, "Tum apna career sambhalo pehle". As tempers flared, Gautam intervened and pointed out how Swara's remarks had hurt Shehzad. The two eventually acknowledged their mistakes, apologised and hugged, seemingly putting their differences aside.

Rise And Fall 2 witnesses first-ever triple eviction

The biggest shock came when Sehwag announced a triple eviction, a first in the show's history. Manish Kashyap, Jashwanth Bopanna, Rishabh Jaiswal and Sonam Malik were placed in danger, with the Rulers getting one final chance to save a contestant. Manish and Jashwanth received no votes and were eliminated. While Swara voted for Rishabh; Karan, Gautam and Shehzad backed Sonam, sealing Rishabh's exit.

Rise And Fall 2 nears its Grand Finale

The decision also exposed cracks within the Rulers' alliance, as Karan questioned Swara for going against their agreed plan. With the Grand Finale approaching, the remaining contestants faced an increasingly unpredictable game. Produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise And Fall 2 streams free on Prime Video, with new episodes released daily at 12 noon.

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