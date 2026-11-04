FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Agniveer News: '2 Year Extension...' Army's Major Relief For Agniveers; CDS Subramani's Full Speech

Agniveer News: '2 Year Extension...' Army's Major Relief For Agniveers; CDS Subramani's Full Speech

Ashwin Hebbar on 560-run APL season, overseas cricket and India dream: 'Every innings is directed towards ultimate goal of playing in IPL and India' | Exclusive

Ashwin Hebbar on 560-run APL season, overseas cricket and India dream

Tiger Shroff firing case: Wanted gangster Anil Pandit's sister-in-law remanded in police custody till November 16

Tiger Shroff firing case: Anil Pandit's sister-in-law remanded in police custody

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rise And Fall 2: Manish Kashyap, Rishabh Jaiswal, Jashwanth Bopanna eliminated in shocking triple eviction

Rise And Fall 2 witnessed its first-ever triple eviction, with Manish Kashyap, Rishabh Jaiswal and Jashwanth Bopanna eliminated. The episode also featured Virender Sehwag reprimanding contestants and a heated argument between Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 11:14 PM IST

Rise And Fall 2: Manish Kashyap, Rishabh Jaiswal, Jashwanth Bopanna eliminated in shocking triple eviction
Rise And Fall 2 Triple Eviction
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The latest episode of Rise And Fall 2 witnessed a shocking triple eviction, with Manish Kashyap, Rishabh Jaiswal and Jashwanth Bopanna being eliminated from the competition. The dramatic Judgement Day also saw host Virender Sehwag pull up several contestants over their behaviour, gameplay and shifting loyalties, while Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla's friendship hit another rough patch.

Virender Sehwag slams Shehzad Poonawalla

Sehwag began by reprimanding Shehzad for calling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a "vamp". Despite Shehzad attempting to justify his remark, the host maintained that making such comments about women was unacceptable. Karan Patel was also questioned about his contribution to the game, with Sehwag suggesting that he had relied heavily on Shehzad and Swara. Swara defended Karan, highlighting his role in the Takhta Palat. Niharika Tiwari, meanwhile, was called out for lacking an independent game plan, with her equation with Jashwanth also coming under scrutiny.

Swara Bhasker v/s Shehzad Poonawalla

The episode also featured a heated argument between Swara and Shehzad. The latter accused Swara of repeatedly humiliating and taunting him, while she called out his bruised ego. The argument escalated when Shehzad told her, "Tum apna career sambhalo pehle". As tempers flared, Gautam intervened and pointed out how Swara's remarks had hurt Shehzad. The two eventually acknowledged their mistakes, apologised and hugged, seemingly putting their differences aside.

Rise And Fall 2 witnesses first-ever triple eviction

The biggest shock came when Sehwag announced a triple eviction, a first in the show's history. Manish Kashyap, Jashwanth Bopanna, Rishabh Jaiswal and Sonam Malik were placed in danger, with the Rulers getting one final chance to save a contestant. Manish and Jashwanth received no votes and were eliminated. While Swara voted for Rishabh; Karan, Gautam and Shehzad backed Sonam, sealing Rishabh's exit.

Rise And Fall 2 nears its Grand Finale

The decision also exposed cracks within the Rulers' alliance, as Karan questioned Swara for going against their agreed plan. With the Grand Finale approaching, the remaining contestants faced an increasingly unpredictable game. Produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise And Fall 2 streams free on Prime Video, with new episodes released daily at 12 noon.

READ | Tiger Shroff firing case: Wanted gangster Anil Pandit's sister-in-law remanded in police custody till November 16

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anil Kapoor apologises after stuntwoman makes this allegation about India Ke Top 1% show: Know what happened
Anil Kapoor reacts after stuntwoman makes this allegation on India Ke Top 1%
Rise And Fall 2: Manish Kashyap, Rishabh Jaiswal, Jashwanth Bopanna eliminated in shocking triple eviction
Rise And Fall 2: Manish Kashyap, Rishabh Jaiswal, Jashwanth Bopanna evicted
Why does JD Vance blame Iran war, Israel ties for Republicans' midterm defeat?
Why does JD Vance blame Iran war, Israel ties for Republicans' midterm defeat?
US markets rally after Democrats' midterm wins; will India benefit from weaker dollar?
US markets rally after Democrats' midterm wins; will India benefit?
WPL 2027 full schedule announced: Check opening match, dates, venues and final
WPL 2027 full schedule announced: Check opening match, dates, venues and final
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement