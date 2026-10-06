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Rise and Fall 2: Kajal Raghwani opens up on her suicide attempt; was Khesari Lal Yadav the reason?

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Rise and Fall 2: Kajal Raghwani opens up on her suicide attempt; was Khesari Lal Yadav the reason?

Rise and Fall 2 contestant Kajal Raghwani revealed she once attempted suicide by cutting her wrist, saying she "did not want to live" at the time. Her revelation comes amid her past disclosures about her relationship with Khesari Lal Yadav.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 07:04 PM IST

Rise and Fall 2: Kajal Raghwani opens up on her suicide attempt; was Khesari Lal Yadav the reason?
Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav
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Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani made a startling revelation in the Tuesday episode of Rise and Fall Season 2 when she opened up about a difficult phase in her life and revealed that she had once attempted suicide. Kajal said she had cut her wrist at a time when she did not want to live and felt unable to make sense of the world around her. The revelation came during a conversation in the Tower when Niharika Tiwari noticed a mark on Kajal's hand and asked her about it. Kajal candidly responded, "Kaata hai...Maine kaata tha...suicide karne ke liye (It is a cut. I had cut myself to commit suicide)."

Her confession left the contestants shocked. Manish Kashyap said, "Main injection se darta hu, yahaan ladkiyaan haath kaat leti hain. Itna himmat kahaan se hota hai yaar aap log ko...shiddhat se pyaar kariye lekin agar koi bhul raha hai toh tum bhi usse bhul jao (I am scared of injections, and here girls cut their hands. Where do you people get so much courage from? Love someone wholeheartedly, but if someone is forgetting you, then let them go)."

As the conversation continued, the contestants tried to understand what had pushed Kajal to take such a step. When Niharika suggested that it could have been related to love, Kajal clarified that it was something she had done because of what she was going through personally. She indicated that it was not simply about someone leaving her or a failed relationship.

Manish questioned her further, asking, "Main apne liye apna haath kyun kaatunga (Why would I cut my own hand for myself)." Kajal then described her state of mind at the time, saying, "Mujhe nahi jeena tha, mujhe duniya samajh nahi aa rahi thi (I did not want to live; I could not understand the world around me)."

While Kajal did not name anyone as the reason for her suicide attempt, her revelation comes amid her previous disclosures about her relationship with Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav. Previosusly on the show, Kajal spoke about how the two grew close while working together and eventually fell in love. Speaking about their relationship and the fact that Khesari was married, Kajal said, "I am not the only one who has fallen in love with a married man, a lot of women have. The situation was such that we worked together, became attracted to each other and fell in love."

Kajal has also claimed that she was in a five-year relationship with Khesari and said that he would still miss her. However, she has separately clarified that Khesari was not the man she had accused of physically abusing her. According to Kajal, the physical abuse happened in another relationship, but she chose not to disclose that person’s identity.

Meanwhile, apart from Kajal, Manish, and Niharika, other contestants in Rise and Fall 2 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Kaira Anu, Gautam Gulati, Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad Poonawalla, Raj Grover, Irina Rudakov, and Sara Gurpal. Hosted by Virender Sehwag, the captive reality show streams on MX Player by Prime Video with new episodes dropping everyday at 12 noon.

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