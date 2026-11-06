Rise And Fall 2 Grand Finale: Shehzad Poonawalla wins Virender Sehwag's show, takes home Rs 35 lakh

Shehzad Poonawalla has won Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise And Fall Season 2, taking home the trophy and Rs 35 lakh prize money. Gautam Gulati finished as the second runner-up, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the first runner-up after a dramatic Grand Finale.

After weeks of shifting alliances, bitter rivalries, unexpected friendships and intense challenges, Rise And Fall Season 2 has crowned its winner. Shehzad Poonawalla lifted the trophy of the MX Original reality show, hosted by Virender Sehwag, and took home the prize money of Rs 35 lakh. The top six contestants in the Grand Finale were Shehzad Poonawalla, Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Niharika Tiwari, Karan Patel, and Swara Bhasker.

The Grand Finale began with performances by the Top 6 finalists, followed by a reunion with the show's former contestants. However, the competition soon intensified as the Fortune Floor Pyramid challenge led to Niharika's elimination, leaving five contestants in the race for the trophy. Comedian Harsh Gujral added humour to the celebrations, while appearances by the finalists' family members brought emotional moments to the finale. The competition eventually saw Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker eliminated, leaving Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati and Shehzad Poonawalla in the final showdown.

The final twist came when the winner was put to a vote. However, the Top 3 contestants ended up in a deadlock, prompting the remaining contestants to step in and deliver the final verdict. Gautam Gulati finished as the second runner-up, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the first runner-up. Shehzad was ultimately crowned the winner of Rise And Fall Season 2.

Speaking about his victory, Shehzad said, "Winning Rise and Fall Season 2 is a feeling I can't put into words. This journey wasn't easy — from the highs of the Penthouse to the uncertainty of the Basement, I had to constantly adapt and push through, even when things weren't going my way. There were moments of doubt, but deep down, I always believed I could make it. Standing here with the trophy, that belief has become reality. This victory is proof of what determination and resilience can do."

The Rise And Fall Season 2 brought together 15 celebrity contestants, who competed against each other in a game of strategy, survival and power. The divide between the luxurious Penthouse and the demanding Basement remained central to the competition, with Rulers trying to retain their positions while Workers fought for a chance to climb the ladder. Two major Takhta Palat twists further changed the dynamics, turning the tables and keeping the contestants on their toes.

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