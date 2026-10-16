Rise And Fall 2: After Kaira Anu and Raj Grover's shocking double elimination, Karan Patel re-enters the Tower

After Kaira Anu and Raj Grover's shocking double elimination yesterday, Rise and Fall Season 2 saw Karan Patel return to the Penthouse in the latest episode.

The latest episode of Rise and Fall Season 2 brought Karan Patel back to the Tower, fresh alliances and a major reshuffle that disrupted the existing power dynamics. His return came after Raj Grover and Kaira Anu's exits yeterday, with Manish Kashyap breaking down as Kaira bid goodbye. Karan, a former Ruler, had left the Virender Sehwag-hosted show last week due to health complications. Soon after his return, he reconnected with Niharika Tiwari, and the two discussed strategies involving Shehzad Poonawalla. Meanwhile, Irina Rudakova confronted Shehzad over remarks that had made her uncomfortable, prompting him to apologise. Tensions also surfaced between Manish and Gautam Gulati following a joke, while the Workers questioned Sonam Malik's alignment with Gautam.

Batwara in Penthouse and Basement

The biggest twist came with the introduction of the Batwara, which split both the Penthouse and Basement into competing teams, changing the familiar Rulers-versus-Workers dynamic. Under Ultimate Ruler Niharika’s watch, the Penthouse was divided into two groups. Shehzad, Swara Bhasker and Sara Gurpal formed one team, while Karan, Irina and Rishabh joined forces in the other. In the Basement, Gautam, Jashwanth Bopanna and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary formed one team, while Sonam, Manish and Kajal Raghwani made up the opposing group.

Rulers vs Workers

The contestants were then tasked with forming alliances across the divide. Karan, Rishabh and Irina teamed up with Gautam, Priyanka and Jashwant, while Shehzad, Swara and Sara joined forces with Manish, Kajal and Sonam. However, the latter alliance soon ran into trouble when Sara questioned Priyanka’s willingness to participate in the game. Priyanka maintained that the Workers had decided against playing for Gautam, but Sara accused her of lying, exposing the growing rift within the group.

Daily Twists in Rise And Fall 2

With Karan’s comeback and the team reshuffle changing the game’s dynamics, the contestants now face a fresh challenge as old rivalries and shifting loyalties threaten to disrupt their new alliances. The latest developments have set the stage for a more unpredictable contest, with the battle for power no longer confined to the Penthouse and Basement. Produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise And Fall 2 streams free on MX Player by Prime Video, with new episodes released daily at 12 pm.

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