Rinku Singh's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan gets humorous response from KKR boss, 'Shaadi Kab Hai?'; See viral post here

Rinku Singh took to social media to wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. However, it was SRK's witty response which captured attention on social media. See viral post here.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Rinku Singh's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan gets humorous response from KKR boss, 'Shaadi Kab Hai?'; See viral post here
Shah Rukh Khan, known for making even simple gestures go viral, celebrated his 60th birthday on November 2, receiving a flood of birthday wishes on social media. Besides fans, numerous celebrities also sent their wishes. Shah Rukh responded personally to most celebrity and friend greetings, adding his personal touch, which is one of his distinctive qualities.

He amused fans by playfully asking cricketer Rinku Singh, "When is the wedding?" in response to Rinku's birthday message. The timing of the question added to the humor, as Rinku had recently postponed his own wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan's response to Rink Singh

On November 2, 2025, Rinku Singh wished the actor on social media, writing, “The best ever! Happy birthday @iamsrk sir.” Shah Rukh replied in his witty style, “Thank u Rinku. Lots of love… and shaadi kab hai?”

Social media reaction

The playful exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and Rinku Singh quickly took over social media, with fans praising the actor's humor and camaraderie with sports personalities, particularly those in his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Khan's witty remark garnered widespread admiration, showcasing his friendly bond with the cricketer

Rinku Singh and MP Priya Saroj's marraige

Rinku Singh, who was scheduled to marry in November 2025, has reportedly postponed the wedding to the following year because of his cricket commitments. SRK’s playful comment quickly went viral, with fans filling social media with laughing and heart emojis. Many admired the actor for his sense of humor and friendly relationship with players, especially those from his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where Rinku is a crucial player.

 

The KKR star player got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj in June 2025 during a ceremony at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. The couple initially planned a November wedding but decided to postpone it to the next year.

The cricketer made his India debut in 2023 and plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, along with playing for KKR in the IPL — the team co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 60 on November 2, will be next seen in King alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.

