Rihanna turns heads in a dazzling sheer green saree during her Mumbai visit; netizens are sure 'this is AI'

Rihanna went viral for her traditional saree look during her Mumbai visit while promoting Fenty Beauty. Her desi avatar received mixed reactions online, from praise to criticism, but once again highlighted her global influence.

After facing online trolling over a recent cow-feeding video and drawing mixed reactions during her India visit, global pop icon Rihanna quickly turned the narrative around with a striking cultural moment. The singer, who has been making headlines ever since she arrived in India, once again grabbed attention this time for embracing Indian tradition in a stunning desi avatar that won over fans across social media.

What Rihanna wore:

Rihanna grabs the attention on social media for donning a stunning green and pink saree just days after she visited Mumbai. The videos and pictures circulating online showed the singer confidently carrying the traditional Indian outfit. With the saree, she wore Indian jewellery, including polki and kundan pieces adorned with diamonds and emeralds. Her look marked a striking shift from her usual global fashion appearances, as she fully embraced a desi aesthetic. The combination of vibrant colours and intricate jewellery highlighted her effortless style and adaptability to different cultural fashion influences.

Netizens reaction:

Rihanna’s desi avatar sparked a wide range of reactions online, with social media users sharing mixed opinions. While many praised her look, others remained sceptical or critical. Some comments read, 'Great woman,' while another said, 'Wow, is this real?' reflecting admiration and surprise. However, not all reactions were positive. A few users questioned the authenticity of the visuals, writing, 'This is AI' and 'Okay, I love her, but dis kiiinda scary bhai.' Others expressed strong opinions, with comments like 'She’s overrated' and 'This is the first time Rihanna is looking so pretty, credit goes to the saree.' Amid the buzz, there were also insensitive remarks such as 'Kali kaluti,' highlighting how online reactions can sometimes turn harsh despite the overall appreciation.

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Visit linked to beauty brand launch:

Rihanna’s visit to India was tied to the launch of her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, at popular retail platforms like Sephora and Tira Beauty, backed by Reliance Retail. The launch marked a significant expansion of her brand into the Indian market.