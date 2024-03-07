Twitter
Entertainment

Rihanna's India visit not just for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding, has special connection to this company of Mukesh Ambani

Rihanna's performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar also has a connection to Mukesh Ambani's company.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Rihanna with Nita Ambani
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar was a star-studded event with several Bollywood stars and Hollywood pop star Rihanna performing for the guests. However, do you know that Rihanna's performance also had a connection with Ambanis' company? 

Well, Rihanna stole the show with her performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, and if reports are to be believed she has been paid a whopping Rs 74 crore for her performance. However, the pop star's arrival and performance in India are also connected to her business connection with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. 

According to reports, Rihanna's net worth amounts to $ 1.4 billion which also includes income from her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, which is doing business in India on the strength of Reliance. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty offers a luxury range of cosmetic products and does business with French billionaire Bernard Arnault's company LVMH. The cosmetic products of Fenty Beauty are available at Sephora stores across the US, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore as well as India. In India, the Sephora stories were acquired by Mukesh Ambani's company Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. Hence she is a business associate of Ambanis' company. 

Ambani's company Reliance expanded its retail business in November last year 2023 and included another Gujarat-based fashion company, named Arvind Fashion this beauty division also included Sephora stores, now run by Reliance. Rihanna launched her company Fenty Beauty in 2017 along with French billionaire Bernard Arnault. The name of the company is derived from Rihanna's full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty. 

Meanwhile, apart from her performance, Rihanna also won hearts for her sweet behaviour with the paparazzi and the police officers at the airport. When asked if she loved India, the singer said, "I love India." When asked about the show, she said, "The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in eight years. So, I wanna come back."

