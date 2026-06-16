Rihanna flaunts Rs 2.2 crore diamond bracelet gifted by Ambani family - Watch viral video

Rihanna revealed she wears a ₹2.2 crore diamond bracelet gifted by the Ambani family, which went viral after she showcased it in a social media video.

Rihanna, the global music icon, has once again grabbed attention after she revealed that a sparkling diamond bracelet she seems to wear quite often was gifted to her by the Ambani family. The singer showcased the luxury accessory in a recent social media video, leaving fans intrigued.

Rihanna shows off her jewellery collection

Rihanna gave fans a little glimpse of her everyday fashion and accessories while, you know, talking about what she wore and the video went viral on social media. The singer was spotted in a casual double denim look, matched with a designer handbag; it all felt very relaxed but still polished. She also said she had done her own hair and makeup, using products from her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

Bracelet reportedly worth ₹2.2 crore

After that video came out, people who know about jewellery and fashion talked about the bracelet. They think it is worth around ₹2.2 crore. The diamond tennis bracelet is really elegant. It has a classic design that is simple and stylish.

People in the media started talking about it right away. A lot of them liked the gift. They also liked how Rihanna simply wears things. Some fans also said they like how close Rihanna seems to be to the Ambani family. They like the way Rihanna and the Ambani family appear to be good friends.

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Rihanna’s connection with the Ambanis