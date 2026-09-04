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Rida Tharana reacts to criticism over The Traitors Season 2 win with Krystle D'Souza: 'My win is not...'

The Traitors 2 winner Rida Tharana hit back at trolls questioning her win, saying her victory belongs to her full journey and admitting she struggled as a Traitor.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 05:44 PM IST

Rida Tharana reacts to criticism over The Traitors Season 2 win with Krystle D'Souza: 'My win is not...'
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Rida Tharana, co-winner of The Traitors Season 2 alongside Krystle D'Souza, addressed social media trolls questioning her victory. In a statement, she acknowledged her struggles as a Traitor and defended her journey after the criticism emerged following the announcement of the winners on September 3.

Rida defends her win

Rida said her win should not be judged only on her time as a Traitor. She wrote, "I don't think my win belongs only to the Traitor I became." She urged viewers to look at her complete journey on the show. She entered the show as an Innocent, playing that role initially while being ambitious, strategic and even identifying a Traitor.

Untitled design 2026 09 04T174301 539

She became a traitor later on in the game. Rida acknowledged that she found this stage challenging. Was I the bravest betrayer? Not at all. I was terrified. I struggled with lying. I sobbed. I asked myself. There were times when I was truly overcome emotionally by the game," she said.

Admits she struggled with lying and emotions

Viewers witnessed all sides of her game, according to Rida. She was more strategic when she was an Innocent, but she became more raw and emotional when she was a Traitor. She claimed that the show put her capacity to deceive, have faith in others and deal with betrayals to the test. "And somewhere between being an Innocent and becoming a Traitor, making good decisions and bad ones, trusting people, betraying people, breaking down and continuing to play... I made it to the end," she wrote.

Also read: Who is Rohit Yadav? India U19 leg-spinner banned by BCCI for age fraud

She encouraged trolls and viewers to recognise her complete journey, not just her title as the greatest Traitor. Her victory represents her transformation from Innocent to Traitor while maintaining a consistent identity. The second season of The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, ended with Krystle and Rida as co-winners, showcasing a game where Innocents must identify Traitors to win prize money.

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