Richest Indian actress ever owned 10,500 sarees, 1250 kg silver, 28 kg gold; it's not Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi, Rekha

Headlines

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

This Hyderabad man earned over Rs 8,000 crore from one company, he is not the owner, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan drop sizzling black-and-white photos

Nothing Phone (2) India sale begins tomorrow, Nothing Phone (1) gets over Rs 36,000 off on Flipkart

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

This Hyderabad man earned over Rs 8,000 crore from one company, he is not the owner, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

10 benefits of Vitamin E on skin and hair

10 Bollywood actors who never worked together

AI imagines Hollywood stars celebrating Eid in Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

'No culprit will be spared:' PM Modi's first remark on Manipur shocker

Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad: 4 killed, 70 rescued, several families feared trapped

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap in Elvish Yadav’s water, ‘shame on Jiya’ trends on Twitter

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

Richest Indian actress ever owned 10,500 sarees, 1250 kg silver, 28 kg gold; it's not Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi, Rekha

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Richest Indian actress ever owned 10,500 sarees, 1250 kg silver, 28 kg gold; it's not Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi, Rekha

The richest Indian actress ever amassed massive wealth through her films and later political career.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The crown of India’s richest actress or highest-paid actress keeps on changing heads every few years. Ever since Sridevi began charging over Rs 1 crore per movie in the 90s, many actresses have upped the ante with skyrocketing fees. However, none of these screen queens can match the extraordinary wealth amassed by this diva from the Tamil industry, who was the reigning superstar in the 1960s.

The wealthiest Indian actress ever

When taking into account income adjusted for inflation, wealth acquired, assets owned, and the sheer number of possession, the net worth of the likes of Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and even Sridevi pales in comparison to Jayalalithaa. Yes, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actress was one of the most successful Tamil actresses of her generation. Her film and political career allowed her to amass wealth. And all this despite the fact that she retired from films at the age of 31.

Jayalalithaa’s net worth and extraordinary wealth

In 1997, during the peak of her political career, the authorities conducted a raid at Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence in Chennai. What the raid uncovered was an unprecedented and massive haul of wealth that included 10,500 sarees, 750 pairs of footwear, 91 watches, along with 800 kg silver and 28 kg gold. In 2016, another investigation into her wealth put her precious metal holdings at 1250 kg silver and 21 kg gold. The actress-turned-politician also owned eight cars, along with legal movable assets worth Rs 42 crore. Reports claimed that Jayalalithaa’s net worth was Rs 900 crore at the time, far more than the Rs 188 crore she had declared.

Jayalalithaa’s film and political career

Jayaram Jayalalithaa was born in 1948 in Mandya in the former Mysore State (present-day Karnataka). She began her career as a performer in 1961 when she appeared as a child artiste i n the Kannada-language film Sri Shaila Mahathme (1961). Following small roles in films and plays, she made her debut as a leading actress in Tamil and Telugu films by the mid-1960s. In 1968, she appeared in the Bollywood film Izzat alongside Dharmendra. She went on to star alongside the most successful actors of the time, include NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Jaishankar, and MG Ramachandran, becoming the leading actress in the south over the 70s.

In 1980, she stopped accepting film roles and transitioned into politics. She was a five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between 1991 and 2016. She was the reigning CM when she passed away in December 2016 at the age of 68.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ve Kamleya: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's new love song by Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal released, fans call it 'masterpiece'

Meet the IIT grad who was rejected for job by Wipro boss Azim Premji, built Rs 609,435 crore company, his net worth is…

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

Akshay Kumar becomes first Bollywood star to break silence on Manipur violence: 'Shaken, disgusted to see...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap detergent in Elvish Yadav’s water, angry fans trend ‘shame on Jiya’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE