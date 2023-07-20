Richest Indian actress ever owned 10,500 sarees, 1250 kg silver, 28 kg gold; it's not Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi, Rekha

The richest Indian actress ever amassed massive wealth through her films and later political career.

The crown of India’s richest actress or highest-paid actress keeps on changing heads every few years. Ever since Sridevi began charging over Rs 1 crore per movie in the 90s, many actresses have upped the ante with skyrocketing fees. However, none of these screen queens can match the extraordinary wealth amassed by this diva from the Tamil industry, who was the reigning superstar in the 1960s.

The wealthiest Indian actress ever

When taking into account income adjusted for inflation, wealth acquired, assets owned, and the sheer number of possession, the net worth of the likes of Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and even Sridevi pales in comparison to Jayalalithaa. Yes, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actress was one of the most successful Tamil actresses of her generation. Her film and political career allowed her to amass wealth. And all this despite the fact that she retired from films at the age of 31.

Jayalalithaa’s net worth and extraordinary wealth

In 1997, during the peak of her political career, the authorities conducted a raid at Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence in Chennai. What the raid uncovered was an unprecedented and massive haul of wealth that included 10,500 sarees, 750 pairs of footwear, 91 watches, along with 800 kg silver and 28 kg gold. In 2016, another investigation into her wealth put her precious metal holdings at 1250 kg silver and 21 kg gold. The actress-turned-politician also owned eight cars, along with legal movable assets worth Rs 42 crore. Reports claimed that Jayalalithaa’s net worth was Rs 900 crore at the time, far more than the Rs 188 crore she had declared.

Jayalalithaa’s film and political career

Jayaram Jayalalithaa was born in 1948 in Mandya in the former Mysore State (present-day Karnataka). She began her career as a performer in 1961 when she appeared as a child artiste i n the Kannada-language film Sri Shaila Mahathme (1961). Following small roles in films and plays, she made her debut as a leading actress in Tamil and Telugu films by the mid-1960s. In 1968, she appeared in the Bollywood film Izzat alongside Dharmendra. She went on to star alongside the most successful actors of the time, include NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Jaishankar, and MG Ramachandran, becoming the leading actress in the south over the 70s.

In 1980, she stopped accepting film roles and transitioned into politics. She was a five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between 1991 and 2016. She was the reigning CM when she passed away in December 2016 at the age of 68.