Richest Bigg Boss contestants: From Vicky Jain’s Rs 130 crore net worth to Elvish Yadav’s Rs 50 crore, check full list

From Vicky Jain’s coal empire worth Rs 130 crore to Tejasswi Prakash’s lavish Dubai flat, let’s take a look at some of the richest contestants who have graced Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss has never just been about drama or controversies; it has become a platform for wealthy celebrities to showcase their personalities. Over the years, several contestants have entered the house with immense fortunes, luxurious lifestyles, and impressive assets. Here are some of the richest Bigg Boss contestants.

Vicky Jain

Businessman Vicky Jain, who rose to fame with his appearance on Bigg Boss 17 with his wife Ankita Lokhande, comes from a family deeply invested in the coal business. With a personal net worth of around Rs 130 crore, Vicky ranks among the richest contestants.

Armaan Malik

At Siddharth Kanan’s podcast, Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik surprised everyone when he opened up about his financial empire. With a net worth estimated between Rs 100-200 crore, Armaan owns 10 flats, four for his wives and children, and six for his staff. He also runs a shooting studio, employs six editors, two drivers, four PSUs, and nine housekeepers.

Tejasswi Prakash

Winner of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash is one of television’s most popular actresses. Her net worth is estimated at around Rs 25 crore. She charges nearly Rs 6 lakh per episode for her shows and earns up to Rs 15 lakh per social media endorsement. Her property portfolio includes homes in Mumbai, Goa, and even a luxury flat in Dubai.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, entered Bigg Boss 11 and later returned as a challenger in Bigg Boss 15. Today, her net worth stands at around Rs 52 crore. She commands a high fee for television shows and brand endorsements.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra was a contestant in Bigg Boss 15. With a net worth of about Rs 91 crore, Karan had already built a solid professional career even before acting, having worked as the Business Head of a tech company. His popularity and strong financial base make him a top name in the TV industry.

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav made history in Bigg Boss OTT 2 as the first wildcard contestant to win the show. The YouTuber and social media sensation has a net worth of around Rs 50 crore.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill became the nation's favourite with Bigg Boss 13. Her charm and talent have helped her transition to Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Alongside acting, she also runs her own YouTube talk show. Her net worth today is around Rs 33 crore.