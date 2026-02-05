FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?

Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second season, here's how you can pariticapte

Who are Bajinder, Rohit? Two Khalistani operatives linked to separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun arrested in Delhi

'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth of Daughter Malti Marie

Can Bihar elections be cancelled? Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party moves Supreme Court, seeks fresh polls

Revealed: Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 to Sushmita Sen due to..., the real reason will surprise you

Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway set to become major economic hub, high-speed rail link, residential zones planned, here's all you need to know

Siddhant Chaturvedi teases Mrunal Thakur over her alleged relationship with Dhanush, says , 'Chennai wala...', leaves fans amused

Bitcoin crashes to 16-month low amid Donald Trump-linked geopolitical shock, will it breach $70,000 level?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'

Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India?Will lakhs of people lose jobs?

Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second season, here's how you can pariticapte

Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'

Deepak Chopra responded to backlash after emails surfaced from the Epstein files, showing communication with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein. Actor Richa Chadha criticised Chopra's response, referencing a viral incident involving a man named Deepak Kumar. The controversy continues to unfold.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 02:27 PM IST

Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian-American author Deepak Chopra found himself in the spotlight following the release of new documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files, which allegedly named him in communication with the convicted child sex offender. The documents, which have been widely circulated, include emails reportedly exchanged between Chopra and Epstein, sparking backlash and criticism from the public, including actor Richa Chadha.

The Epstein Email Controversy

Among the emails shared online, one message allegedly showed Chopra making a controversial statement: 'God is a construct. Cute girls are real.' This email, which has since gone viral, was met with widespread criticism. In response to the backlash, Chopra issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his condolences for the victims of Epstein’s abuse.

'I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms,' Chopra wrote. 'I want to be clear: I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct.' He further explained that the email exchanges that surfaced reflected poor judgment in tone, which he now regrets, understanding how they could be misinterpreted given the knowledge of Epstein's actions today.

Richa Chadha's Sharp Criticism

While Chopra attempted to clarify his position, Richa Chadha was among the most vocal critics. She reposted Chopra’s statement on X, mocking his response with the words, 'If life makes you a Deepak, be a Mohammad, not Chopra,' accompanied by vomit emojis. Chadha’s comment was a reference to a viral incident involving a man named Deepak Kumar from Uttarakhand, who confronted a mob from the Bajrang Dal for harassing a Muslim shopkeeper. In the face of intimidation, Deepak Kumar reportedly answered the mob's question about his name by saying, 'My name is Mohammad Deepak,' to protect the shopkeeper.

What Does ‘Be a Mohammad, Not Chopra’ Mean?

Chadha’s comment drew attention to the story of Deepak Kumar, whose bold stand against the mob and defence of the shopkeeper led him to adopt the name Mohammad as a show of solidarity. The comment seemed to criticise Chopra for failing to take responsibility or show the same moral courage in light of the Epstein allegations.

The Epstein Files and Their Impact

The Epstein files, a massive collection of over 6 million pages of documents, images, and videos, have exposed the criminal activities of the financier and several prominent public figures. As more documents surface, figures like Chopra continue to face scrutiny over their past associations, while public figures like Richa Chadha use their platforms to hold them accountable.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'
Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files
How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?
How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India?Will lakhs of people lose jobs?
Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second season, here's how you can pariticapte
Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second
'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth of Daughter Malti Marie
'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth
Can Bihar elections be cancelled? Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party moves Supreme Court, seeks fresh polls
Jan Suraj Party moves SC over Bihar elections, seeks fresh polls
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement