Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'

Deepak Chopra responded to backlash after emails surfaced from the Epstein files, showing communication with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein. Actor Richa Chadha criticised Chopra's response, referencing a viral incident involving a man named Deepak Kumar. The controversy continues to unfold.

Indian-American author Deepak Chopra found himself in the spotlight following the release of new documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files, which allegedly named him in communication with the convicted child sex offender. The documents, which have been widely circulated, include emails reportedly exchanged between Chopra and Epstein, sparking backlash and criticism from the public, including actor Richa Chadha.

The Epstein Email Controversy

Among the emails shared online, one message allegedly showed Chopra making a controversial statement: 'God is a construct. Cute girls are real.' This email, which has since gone viral, was met with widespread criticism. In response to the backlash, Chopra issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his condolences for the victims of Epstein’s abuse.

'I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms,' Chopra wrote. 'I want to be clear: I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct.' He further explained that the email exchanges that surfaced reflected poor judgment in tone, which he now regrets, understanding how they could be misinterpreted given the knowledge of Epstein's actions today.

I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms.



I want to be clear: I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and… — Deepak Chopra (@DeepakChopra) February 4, 2026

Richa Chadha's Sharp Criticism

While Chopra attempted to clarify his position, Richa Chadha was among the most vocal critics. She reposted Chopra’s statement on X, mocking his response with the words, 'If life makes you a Deepak, be a Mohammad, not Chopra,' accompanied by vomit emojis. Chadha’s comment was a reference to a viral incident involving a man named Deepak Kumar from Uttarakhand, who confronted a mob from the Bajrang Dal for harassing a Muslim shopkeeper. In the face of intimidation, Deepak Kumar reportedly answered the mob's question about his name by saying, 'My name is Mohammad Deepak,' to protect the shopkeeper.

If life makes you a Deepak,

be a Mohammad, not Chopra.



https://t.co/fT92ymFClz — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 5, 2026

What Does ‘Be a Mohammad, Not Chopra’ Mean?

Chadha’s comment drew attention to the story of Deepak Kumar, whose bold stand against the mob and defence of the shopkeeper led him to adopt the name Mohammad as a show of solidarity. The comment seemed to criticise Chopra for failing to take responsibility or show the same moral courage in light of the Epstein allegations.

The Epstein Files and Their Impact

The Epstein files, a massive collection of over 6 million pages of documents, images, and videos, have exposed the criminal activities of the financier and several prominent public figures. As more documents surface, figures like Chopra continue to face scrutiny over their past associations, while public figures like Richa Chadha use their platforms to hold them accountable.