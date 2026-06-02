Rhea Chakraborty shares 'hardest part' about her jail term in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: 'It crushes your self-esteem'

Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about the lasting impact of her jail experience during the Sushant Singh Rajput case, saying the trauma still affects her years later.

Rhea Chakraborty has reflected on one of the most difficult periods of her life, saying the trauma she experienced following the Sushant Singh Rajput case continues to affect her years later.

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about time in jail:

In a recent chat with Variety India, Rhea talked about the 27 days she spent inside jail back in 2020. She called the whole thing emotionally hard, like it really got to her, and said the toughest part was losing her sense of who she is and that feeling of being free.

As per what she shared, being in prison made her feel kind of cut off from society, even like she was slightly out of sync with everyone, and also really unsure about what was coming next. She added that it affected her confidence in a big way and made her reconsider a bunch of life’s questions, over and over. Also, Rhea remembered the particular kind of hurt that comes from being separated from her family during that time; it was not easy at all.

‘Trauma does not leave you’:

Rhea revealed that she used to maintain a journal and regularly write down her thoughts, basically. But she also admitted that she has struggled to go back to writing since the events of 2020.

Speaking on the long-term effects of the ordeal, the actress said trauma does not just vanish, and people actually learn to live in parallel with it, somehow. She added that she still feels uneasy about revisiting those memories, and she stays careful about how society might read and interpret what is personal. At the same time, Rhea said she was grateful to people who opened up about their own challenges to her; she noted their stories helped her through the hard stretches in her life.

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Wants to help undertrial prisoners:

The actress also kind of reflected on her interactions with women she met inside prison. She said that a lot of the inmates didn’t have the financial backing to get the right legal representation, or anything close to it.

Rhea noted that her focus, over the last few years, has been on rebuilding her own life and her mental well-being. She added that for now she’s trying to stay centred. Later on, she hopes to contribute towards helping undertrial prisoners and also bring attention to people who are dealing with legal troubles without enough support.