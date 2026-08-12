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Rhea Chakraborty makes SHOCKING statement on jail term: 'People inside...'

Rhea Chakraborty said people in jail are better than outside. She recalled Byculla Jail, teased book Chudail Ka Badla, and spoke to Tanmay Bhat.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 08:26 PM IST

Rhea Chakraborty makes SHOCKING statement on jail term: 'People inside...'
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Rhea Chakraborty discusses the lasting impact of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, reflecting on her 2020 arrest and nearly month-long imprisonment in Byculla Jail related to a drug case. After receiving bail in October 2020 from the Bombay High Court and later a clean chit from the CBI, she is now candid about her experiences, mentioning plans to publish a book on her time in jail during a YouTube chat with Tanmay Bhat.

Inside Byculla: No names, only numbers

Tanmay was informed by Rhea that she believes inmates are superior to outsiders. She said, 'I think people in jail are better than people outside jail.' Because the majority of inmates in undertrial prisons are innocent, at least when it comes to women. Furthermore, there is no hierarchy. There is no name; everyone is equal, and everyone is just a number. She explained how ladies would sing, dance, and even make thecha to kill time. She made a joke about jail food, saying, 'Guys, I am writing this book, padh lena.' She said, 'The book is called Chudail ka badla,' in response to Tanmay's question about the title. You get sushi, champagne, vada pao and chaat, she added, laughing about the cuisine.

Life after case and clean chit

Getting her passport back was surreal, according to Rhea. My dad and I took a vacation. Being told, 'Okay, ma'am, you can go' and not being stopped at immigration felt weird. 'What do you mean?' I asked. She also discussed the responses she received from the film business following her release from prison. The atmosphere would become serious as soon as she walked into a room.

Also read: Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Ramayana VFX backlash, calls it...

In 2020, Rhea became the focus of public discussion due to the NCB lawsuit and extensive media coverage. She claims that even tho the CBI investigation is now closed, the emotional impact is still present. The Traitors 2, a reality series starring Karan Johar, will debut on Prime Video on August 13 and feature Rhea.

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