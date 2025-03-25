The FIR, which was filed by Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, accuses Rhea Chakraborty, along with several other high-profile celebrities, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, actors Dino Morea and Suraj Pancholi, and former Police Commissioner Parambir Singh.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is facing a new challenge as a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against her in connection with the Disha Salian death case. This development comes on the heels of her receiving a clean chit in the death case of her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.

The FIR, which was filed by Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, accuses Rhea Chakraborty, along with several other high-profile celebrities, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, actors Dino Morea and Suraj Pancholi, and former Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, of being involved in the cover-up of Disha's death.

Speaking about the FIR, the advocate stated, “Today, we have officially filed a written complaint at the CP office, which has been accepted by the JCP Crime Branch. The accused named in the FIR include Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and his bodyguard, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, dismissed cop Sachin Vaze, and actress Rhea Chakraborty.”





Disha Salian's father has filed a complaint alleging a cover-up in her death case, implicating Parambir Singh and Aaditya Thackeray. The complaint accuses Singh of misleading the public and protecting Thackeray, who is allegedly linked to a drug cartel. Disha's father had earlier sought an FIR against Thackeray and a fresh CBI investigation.

For the unversed, Disha Salian, the 28-year-old talent manager and former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from a 14-floor building in Mumbai. Her death occurred just six days before Sushant's death on June 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, the CBI has filed a closure report concluding that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a suicide, clearing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of all allegations. Following the clean chit, Rhea Chakraborty made her first Instagram post, sharing photos from her appearance on Roadies Double XX.