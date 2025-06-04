The decision paved the way for Rhea to travel for the filming of Stepsons Season 1, a highly anticipated international project.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been granted permission to travel abroad for professional commitment between June 1, 2025 and September 15, 2025. A special NDPS court acknowledged her past compliance with bail conditions and allowed her to fulfil her work responsibilities. The court observed that she has adhered to legal norms and responsibilities. The decision has enabled Rhea to complete work responsibilities in Sri Lanka, Serbia, and across Europe.

The decision paved the way for Rhea to travel for the filming of Stepsons Season 1, a highly anticipated international project. Chakraborty was booked in a drugs case after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She had filed a plea stating directions that her passport be returned to her in a bid to travel to the three places between June and September. She submitted that the travel is for the purpose of shooting episodes in a project titled Stepsons. While the Narcotics Control Bureau opposed her plea stating that the crime is serious, the court noted that she had travelled in the past and had on no occasion infringed on the conditions. “Moreover, she is a resident of Mumbai, having deep roots in the society. Therefore, chances of absconding are lesser. Considering her request and keeping in mind her past behaviour, I am inclined to allow to travel abroad for the aforesaid period,” said the court.

The court firmly rejected the prosecution’s concerns, emphasising Rhea’s deep roots in Mumbai and her history of cooperation with all legal procedures. Earlier this year, the CBI filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, clearing her of abetment charges. Rhea will submit detailed travel plans, including all necessary addresses and contacts, as she prepares to represent Indian talent on an international platform.

The Bombay High Court had suspended a lookout circular issued against Chakraborty and allowed her to travel abroad in 2023.The high court in 2024 quashed the circular which were in connection with another case filed by the CBI against Chakraborty and her parents and brother, in connection with Rajput’s death, alleging their role in its abetment.



On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Roadies XX.