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Revealed: What led to Ranveer Singh's Don 3's exit, was it budget and fee concerns? Here's what we know

Ranveer Singh reportedly cited script, budget, and fee concerns for exiting Don 3, while the film's producers disputed his claims during mediation talks. The matter remains unresolved.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 04:58 PM IST

Revealed: What led to Ranveer Singh's Don 3's exit, was it budget and fee concerns? Here's what we know
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The dispute between Ranveer Singh and the makers of Don 3 continues to make headlines, with new details from closed-door mediation meetings shedding light on the actor's reasons for exiting the project. Reports suggest disagreements over the script, budget, remuneration, and creative direction were at the centre of the controversy.

Ranveer Singh’s reported grievances over Don 3:

Reports say filmmaker Farhan Akhtar apparently approached the Producers Guild of India after Ranveer Singh exited Don 3. After that, some informal mediation sessions took place and quite a few notable faces from the film world were said to be involved.

Now, Ranveer was reportedly absent for the early talks, but later he did show up for one important meeting. In that session, he reportedly laid out several issues, and those points went on to shape his decision to step away. One of the concerns mentioned was that he wasn’t really happy with the script and that he felt it never truly arrived at a stage where he could be fully at ease or confident enough to commit to the film. The actor also reportedly questioned Farhan Akhtar’s availability, claiming the filmmaker was occupied with other professional commitments.

Budget and fee concerns surface:

During the discussions, Ranveer reportedly said that the film’s budget had been cut down quite a bit, from what was earlier being talked about as Rs 300–350 crore to something around Rs 150 crore, more or less. He also mentioned, in a rather straightforward way, that his own remuneration got reworked and lowered somewhere in the middle of the whole process. Another thing he brought up was that he never got any signing amount for the film, even though he was attached to the project for quite a long time, maybe extended over months.

Also read: Ahead of ‘Cocktail 2’ Release: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Tirumala temple with family

Producers reject allegations:

Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani reportedly had a kind of spat during the mediation sessions over some of Ranveer’s own claims. From what reports say, the producers brought up WhatsApp conversations that allegedly pointed to the actor giving upbeat feedback on the script at different points during its development, not just one time. They also pushed back on the idea that his agreed fee was reduced after negotiations were actually wrapped up.

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