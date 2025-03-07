Abhishek's fashion trend is more than just a quirky style choice; it's a nod to his family's tradition of bold and eclectic fashion.

The Bachchan family is renowned for their impeccable sense of style, and Abhishek Bachchan is no exception. Recently, his unconventional fashion choice has gone viral: wearing two different luxury watches on each hand. While promoting his upcoming movie, Be Happy, Abhishek was spotted wearing two high-end watches, which became an overnight sensation on social media.

It seems that Abhishek's fashion trend is more than just a quirky style choice; it's a nod to his family's tradition of bold and eclectic fashion. This trend, however, isn't new to Abhishek or his family. His father, Amitabh Bachchan, has also been spotted wearing two, and even three, watches at times. In the film "Budhha Hoga Tera Baap," Amitabh flaunted this unique style.



Reason behind Bachchan's two luxury watches on each hand

Bachchan’s decision to wear two watches isn't just a fashion statement; Abhishek had earlier revealed the reasoning behind it. In a 2011 interview with India TV News, he revealed that the trend was inspired by his mother, Jaya Bachchan. He explained that during his boarding school days in Europe, his mother would wear two watches to keep track of the time in both India and Europe. This way, she could coordinate her conversations with Abhishek according to his local time.

Over time, Amitabh also adopted this practical yet stylish habit, allowing him to stay aware of multiple time zones. “Yes, I used to wear two and sometimes even three watches for fun or when I wanted a change. It was something amusing to do,” he was quoted as saying. Abhishek followed in his parents' footsteps to the thoughtful and sentimental value behind this distinctive fashion trend.

Abhishek Bachchan on work front

Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk. Up next, he is geared up for Remo D’Souza’s Be Happy co-starring Nora Fatehi.

