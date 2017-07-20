Headlines

Entertainment

Revealed! Naseeruddin Shah plays whistleblower in 'Aiyaary'

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2017, 08:33 PM IST

'Aiyaary?, which marks Neeraj Pandey?s second association with Bollywood veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, will see latter playing a role whistleblower in the film.

Shah?s role had been kept under wraps so far, but now it has come to light that Naseeruddin Shah will be seen playing a pivotal role.

?Aiyaary? is a real life story based on ultimate trickery and Shah has already shot his portions in Mumbai and isn?t part of the London schedule that goes on till the month end.

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee are also part of this ?Aiyaary?.

Earlier this month, director Neeraj Pandey welcomed Shah on sets on 'Aiyaary' creating flutter amongst the dual audiences to witness yet another collaboration.

?Aiyaary? showcases Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protege bond with Manoj Bajpayee.

Neeraj Pandey has been treating the audience with insights from the film through his social media.

The motion poster was widely appreciated and the audience is hooked to grab more details of the film.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, ?Aiyaary? is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia.

The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and is scheduled to release on 26th January 2018.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

