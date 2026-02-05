FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?

Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second season, here's how you can pariticapte

Who are Bajinder, Rohit? Two Khalistani operatives linked to separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun arrested in Delhi

'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth of Daughter Malti Marie

Can Bihar elections be cancelled? Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party moves Supreme Court, seeks fresh polls

Revealed: Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 to Sushmita Sen due to..., the real reason will surprise you

Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway set to become major economic hub, high-speed rail link, residential zones planned, here's all you need to know

Siddhant Chaturvedi teases Mrunal Thakur over her alleged relationship with Dhanush, says , 'Chennai wala...', leaves fans amused

Bitcoin crashes to 16-month low amid Donald Trump-linked geopolitical shock, will it breach $70,000 level?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'

Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India?Will lakhs of people lose jobs?

Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second season, here's how you can pariticapte

Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Revealed: Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 to Sushmita Sen due to..., the real reason will surprise you

In 1994, Sushmita Sen won Miss India over Aishwarya Rai due to her confident answers and overall performance, while Aishwarya later won Miss World. Rumors about a stage slip are false, and both went on to become icons of beauty and talent.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 01:22 PM IST

Revealed: Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 to Sushmita Sen due to..., the real reason will surprise you
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen participated in the Miss India pageant, which took place in 1994. Aishwarya had a strong chance of winning because both contestants shared impressive beauty, talent and self-assurance. Sushmita Sen won the title of Miss India, while Aishwarya went on to win Miss World later that year.

The rumour about a slip:

The common belief exists that Aishwarya lost her performance because she slipped during her stage appearance. The judges' decision-making process became influenced by the small accident, according to many fans. The people who attended the event announced that the slip did not determine the outcome. The judges evaluated both contestants based on their responses, confidence and their complete performance.

The role of confidence and answers:

Judges evaluate contestants through their responses and their demonstration of self-confidence. The final round required Aishwarya and Sushmita to respond to questions which assessed their ability to think and speak. Sushmita delivered her answers in a way that observers described as clear, confident and impressive, which created an advantage for her. Aishwarya, at that time, developed her English skills and public speaking abilities, which affected the final decision.

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi teases Mrunal Thakur over her alleged relationship with Dhanush, says , 'Chennai wala...', leaves fans amused

Both winners made history:

Even though Aishwarya did not win Miss India, she shone at Miss World 1994 and became one of the most famous actresses in India and around the world. Sushmita also made history by becoming the first Indian Miss Universe. The two women displayed their skills, self-assurance and beauty through their accomplishments. The story demonstrates that pageants require contestants to demonstrate their beauty, their ability to maintain poise and show their true personality and handle challenging situations. The common belief that Aishwarya lost the Miss India title because of her slip in the competition actually stemmed from the judges' assessment that Sushmita performed better throughout the contest. The two artists achieved stardom and now serve as enduring symbols of Indian beauty and artistic excellence.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'
Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files
How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?
How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India?Will lakhs of people lose jobs?
Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second season, here's how you can pariticapte
Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second
'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth of Daughter Malti Marie
'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth
Can Bihar elections be cancelled? Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party moves Supreme Court, seeks fresh polls
Jan Suraj Party moves SC over Bihar elections, seeks fresh polls
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement