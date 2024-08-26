'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

In a recent interview, actress Revathy Sampath has claimed that veteran Malayalam star Siddique began grooming her when she was in school and later sexually assaulted her

In a shocking revelation, actress Revathy Sampath has publicly accused prominent Malayalam actor Siddique, who also serves as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), of sexual misconduct.

The allegations, made by Sampath, have sent ripples through the Malayalam film industry and prompted significant reactions on social media. In an interview with ANI, Sampath detailed her troubling experience with Siddique began when she was in her late teens.

She described how Siddique initially approached her through a seemingly fictitious social media account. "I got in contact with actor Siddique during my 10+2 time. He used to message me from an account that looked fake and he was in contact with me for 2 years and used to address me as 'daughter'. He got to know that I am interested in acting and he is a criminal and he must have planned everything," Sampath recounted.

Sampath detailed how Siddique's professional demeanour took a disturbing turn. She explained that during a meeting under the pretence of discussing a film opportunity, Siddique's behaviour allegedly became sexually aggressive. "Everything looked professional at first...after some discussion, all of a sudden his conversation turned sexual and by the time I realized it was a trap, the door was locked...I was helpless and I was scared," she said.

Sampath described how Siddique physically assaulted her and allegedly threatened her with damage to her career if she spoke out about the incident. "I had sought help but I did not receive any support. Nobody was there. No support groups were there for me...It's not like I haven't moved legally against this, I did move legally once. But I can't do it again. If you can give assurance that they can give us security and we don't have to pay the price of our dreams, then we can come forward," she said. "I am ready to come out with all the evidence. He sent messages on Messenger and WhatsApp...but do we have such security? I am still coming back to track on my career," Sampath added.

Siddique is known for his roles in over 300 Malayalam films and several Tamil productions, including Jana and Bhaskar Oru Rascal. The allegations come at a tumultuous time for the Malayalam film industry, which is already grappling with the fallout from the Justice Hema Committee report. The report, which was released to the public on August 19, highlighted systemic issues within the industry, particularly concerning the treatment of women.

Meanwhile, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra made her own allegations against renowned Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith, leading to his resignation as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Kerala's Cultural and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian has promised a thorough investigation into these allegations. In a social media post, Cherian stated, "The government will not protect whoever does the mistake. Action assured if the allegations against Film Academy Chairman Ranjith are proved."

The controversy surrounding Siddique and the broader issues exposed by the Hema Committee report have intensified calls for accountability within the industry. Filmmaker Biju has also voiced strong criticisms, demanding the immediate removal of Ranjith and calling out perceived governmental inaction.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

