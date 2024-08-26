Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's net worth before and after Paris Olympics, know who is wealthier

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches country-specific international roaming plan, provides 7GB data, 100 SMS at just Rs...

Siddique, Ranjith resign as heads roll following sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema; govt forms probe

Donald Trump issues World War 3 warning, blames Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's net worth before and after Paris Olympics, know who is wealthier

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's net worth before and after Paris Olympics, know who is wealthier

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches country-specific international roaming plan, provides 7GB data, 100 SMS at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches country-specific international roaming plan, provides 7GB data, 100 SMS at just Rs...

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

5 bikes that are perfect for off-roading

5 bikes that are perfect for off-roading

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

Siddique, Ranjith resign as heads roll following sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema; govt forms probe

Siddique, Ranjith resign as heads roll following sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema; govt forms probe

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

In a recent interview, actress Revathy Sampath has claimed that veteran Malayalam star Siddique began grooming her when she was in school and later sexually assaulted her

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 07:28 AM IST

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her
Actress Revathy has accused Siddique of sexual assault
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a shocking revelation, actress Revathy Sampath has publicly accused prominent Malayalam actor Siddique, who also serves as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), of sexual misconduct.

The allegations, made by Sampath, have sent ripples through the Malayalam film industry and prompted significant reactions on social media. In an interview with ANI, Sampath detailed her troubling experience with Siddique began when she was in her late teens.

She described how Siddique initially approached her through a seemingly fictitious social media account. "I got in contact with actor Siddique during my 10+2 time. He used to message me from an account that looked fake and he was in contact with me for 2 years and used to address me as 'daughter'. He got to know that I am interested in acting and he is a criminal and he must have planned everything," Sampath recounted.

Sampath detailed how Siddique's professional demeanour took a disturbing turn. She explained that during a meeting under the pretence of discussing a film opportunity, Siddique's behaviour allegedly became sexually aggressive. "Everything looked professional at first...after some discussion, all of a sudden his conversation turned sexual and by the time I realized it was a trap, the door was locked...I was helpless and I was scared," she said.

Sampath described how Siddique physically assaulted her and allegedly threatened her with damage to her career if she spoke out about the incident. "I had sought help but I did not receive any support. Nobody was there. No support groups were there for me...It's not like I haven't moved legally against this, I did move legally once. But I can't do it again. If you can give assurance that they can give us security and we don't have to pay the price of our dreams, then we can come forward," she said. "I am ready to come out with all the evidence. He sent messages on Messenger and WhatsApp...but do we have such security? I am still coming back to track on my career," Sampath added.

Siddique is known for his roles in over 300 Malayalam films and several Tamil productions, including Jana and Bhaskar Oru Rascal. The allegations come at a tumultuous time for the Malayalam film industry, which is already grappling with the fallout from the Justice Hema Committee report. The report, which was released to the public on August 19, highlighted systemic issues within the industry, particularly concerning the treatment of women.

Meanwhile, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra made her own allegations against renowned Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith, leading to his resignation as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Kerala's Cultural and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian has promised a thorough investigation into these allegations. In a social media post, Cherian stated, "The government will not protect whoever does the mistake. Action assured if the allegations against Film Academy Chairman Ranjith are proved."

The controversy surrounding Siddique and the broader issues exposed by the Hema Committee report have intensified calls for accountability within the industry. Filmmaker Biju has also voiced strong criticisms, demanding the immediate removal of Ranjith and calling out perceived governmental inaction.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Influencer unearths hidden ruins using Google Earth, sparks online buzz

Viral video: Influencer unearths hidden ruins using Google Earth, sparks online buzz

Centre announces new Unified Pension Scheme, know how is it different from NPS, OPS?

Centre announces new Unified Pension Scheme, know how is it different from NPS, OPS?

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's net worth before and after Paris Olympics, know who is wealthier

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's net worth before and after Paris Olympics, know who is wealthier

Viral video: Leopard takes plunge into muddy water to snatch fish, internet is stunned

Viral video: Leopard takes plunge into muddy water to snatch fish, internet is stunned

Why are gold and silver papers used in satellites? The answer will surprise you

Why are gold and silver papers used in satellites? The answer will surprise you

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement