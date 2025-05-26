Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro will start streaming on Netflix from May 31 onwards in the original Tamil language, and the dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

Headlined by Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the Tamil-language romantic action film Retro was released in the cinemas on May 1. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial received positive to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, and underperformed at the box office. As per the industry tracking platform Sacnilk, Retro earned Rs 60 crore in India and grossed Rs 97 crore worldwide.

Exactly after a month since its release, the Suriya-starrer will have its digital release on Netflix on May 31. The streaming giant took to its social media handles on Monday, May 26, shared the official announcement poster, and wrote, "A sacred spear. A secret identity. A saga for the ages. Watch Retro, out 31 May, on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

Meanwhile, after the release of Retro, Karthik Subbaraj told The Hollywood Reporter India that he is contemplating doing an independent movie next. "I haven't decided as such. After DoubleX (Jigarthanda DoubleX) itself, I thought I should make an Indie film. Make a film and just send it to festivals and after a year, release it in theatres. I have a script ready for it but then Retro happened. Now, I am thinking maybe I should do that", the Mahaan director said.

The 2023 action drama Jigarthanda DoubleX was headlined by Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. It was a prequel to Karthik's second directorial Jigarthanda, which was released in 2014 and starred Siddharth and Bobby Simha. Both the movies are considered among the finest Tamil movies made in the 21st century.

Coming back to Retro, apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, Karunakaran, Swasika, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The Santhosh Narayanan musical is bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya themselves under their banners Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment.

