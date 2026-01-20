FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'

Here's how Resul Pookutty reacted after a news outlet omitted his name from its collage of Indian Oscar winners including AR Rahman, Bhanu Athaiya, Guneet Monga, MM Keeravani, and Chandrabose. He had won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for Slumdog Millionaire.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 06:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sound designer Resul Pookutty on Tuesday said technical professionals still face challenges to get recognition after his name and picture was omitted from the cover of an article on Indian Oscars winners by a daily. Pookutty, who won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for his work in Slumdog Millionaire, shared a photo of the newspaper's article and wrote: "How much do we have to struggle to be even featured, the technical community dear @timesofindia I’m the living first #Oscarwinner in the country, nowhere to be found in your periphery. How can such a reputed institution make such a huge omission. Don’t insult!". 

The article discussed the chances of India's Oscar entry Homebound making it to final five of the Best International Feature Film Category for the 2026 Academy Awards. It includes a collage of all the Oscar winners from India, starting from Bhanu Athaiya, who won Best Costume Design for Gandhi (1982), A R Rahman for winning Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Jai Ho for Slumdog Millionaire (2009), Guneet Monga, who won Best Documentary Short Film for The Elephant Whisperers (2022) and lastly, music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose for winning the Best Original Song trophy for Naatu Naatu from RRR (2022).

Meanwhile, the 98th Academy Awards are set to take place on March 15. The final nominations will be announced this week on January 22. Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has been shortlisted among the top 15 films in the Best International Feature Film category. It featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles, and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Adar Poonawalla under Dharma Productions. The legendary American filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer.

Homebound revolves around the journey of two childhood friends Mohammed Shoaib Ali (Ishaan) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal) from the marginalised communities as they attempt to clear the national police exam and find themselves stuck in the Covid-19 lockdown. If the film makes it among the final five films to receive a nomination at the upcoming Oscars, it would become only the fourth Indian film in the history to do so after Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay (1988), and Lagaan (2001). The film is streaming on Netflix.

