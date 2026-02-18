Kiara Advani drops heartfelt tribute to father-in-law Sunil Malhotra: 'You welcomed me with...'

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Update: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check last day, criteria, fees and more
ENTERTAINMENT
Kiara Advani mourned the loss of her father-in-law Sunil Malhotra with an emotional note, remembering his warmth and values, as Sidharth Malhotra and family performed his last rites in New Delhi.
Actor Kiara Advani shared an emotional note mourning the loss of her father-in-law, Sunil Malhotra. He was the father of actor Sidharth Malhotra and passed away recently after battling health issues. The Malhotra family experienced deep sorrow because of his death, which made Kiara's message show her strong relationship with him. Kiara shared a collection of emotional family pictures, which showed her wedding and special family occasions through her Instagram account. She described Sunil Malhotra as her family member who received her with big hugs and showed her complete love from their first encounter. She described him as warm, kind and supportive.
Kiara described her father-in-law through her note as a man who possessed both silent power and fundamental strength. She said his laughter, stories and gentle nature would always remain in their hearts. The family will follow his life principles, which include honesty, integrity and compassion, according to her statement. She expressed gratitude for the love and encouragement he always gave them.
Also read: Salim Khan hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt visits him; Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali shares concern
Sidharth Malhotra paid tribute to his father, whom he described as his strongest supporter who always provided him with guidance. He expressed gratitude to his father for his life teachings and he vowed to preserve his father's heritage with honour. The emotional posts by both Kiara and Sidharth moved many fans online.
Sunil Malhotra, who had served as a Merchant Navy officer, had suffered from health problems for an extended duration. His family members conducted his final rites in New Delhi at a ceremony that included only immediate relatives. The family has united during this tough time to provide each other with support. Multiple celebrities and fans have used social media to express their condolences while they pray for strength to help the grieving family who is dealing with the passing of their family member.