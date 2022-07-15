Headlines

'Reply my SMS': Lalit Modi's 2013 tweet creates meme fest as he announces dating Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi, the first chairman of the cash-rich IPL, sent social media into a frenzy after he announced a “new beginning” with Sushmita Sen.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:02 AM IST

No sooner had former IPL chairman Lalit Modi made the startling announcement of dating Sushmita Sen on Twitter last night that a tweet made by him nine years ago tagging the Bollywood actor caught social media’s attention. 

He tweeted 'Reply my SMS' to Sushmita in 2013. The tweet was part of a fun chat between the two, which social media users used as an opportunity for witty humour on the occasion. 

Here is how Twitter responded to the nine-year-old tweet by the fugitive businessman as he announced a “new beginning” with the Aarya actor. 

Modi, the first chairman of the cash-rich IPL, sent social media into a frenzy after he announced a “new beginning” with Sushmita. “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” he wrote. 

The mention of "better half" by Modi led to much speculation, but the former cricket administrator later clarified in a separate tweet: "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Sushmita entered the film industry after winning the Miss Universe crown in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.

After a brief sabbatical, she got a second lease of life as an actor with the Hotstar series Aarya, which aired its second season last year. Sushmita is a single mother to two daughters — Alisah and Renee. Sen had adapted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010.

Lalit Modi lives outside India ever since he was expelled from the BCCI. He reporedly fled the country while facing investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering. He has been in London since then.

