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Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan faces setback as co-accused Pradosh turns approver

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Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan faces setback as co-accused Pradosh turns approver

A Bengaluru court has allowed co-accused Pradosh to turn approver in the Renukaswamy murder case involving actor Darshan.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 07:43 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan faces setback as co-accused Pradosh turns approver
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Actor Darshan has suffered a fresh setback in the Renukaswamy murder case after a Bengaluru court allowed co-accused Pradosh to turn approver and become a prosecution witness.

The Bengaluru Civil and Sessions Court accepted Pradosh's plea seeking pardon, subject to his condition that he makes a complete and truthful disclosure about the case.

Court warns Pradosh against hiding facts

While granting the application, the court directed Pradosh to reveal all material information within his knowledge. The court also warned that if he hides important facts or gives false evidence, his pardon could be cancelled and he could once again be treated as an accused in the case.

A copy of the court order is expected to be sent to Pradosh through prison authorities.

Pradosh offered to reveal details of murder

Pradosh had earlier filed an 11-page application before the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru under Section 307 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). In his plea, he offered to make a "full and truthful disclosure" about the alleged murder, the disposal of evidence and the alleged roles of the other accused.

Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna P. Kumar also gave the prosecution's consent for Pradosh to be granted approver status, provided he fulfils the legal requirements and makes a complete disclosure.

Pradosh sought separate cell

Pradosh had also requested that he be moved to a separate cell at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. He reportedly expressed concern that staying with Darshan and other accused could expose him to pressure or intimidation.

During the proceedings, lawyers representing co-accused Ravi Shankar and Vinay also told the court that their clients were considering filing applications to become approvers.

Darshan's defence opposed plea

Senior advocate Hashmath Pasha, representing Darshan, opposed Pradosh's application.The defence argued that copies of the plea had not been provided to them and maintained that the pardon could not be granted without following the required legal procedure and properly recording Pradosh's statements.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its order and later allowed Pradosh's application.

What is the Renukaswamy murder case?

Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan of Darshan from Chitradurga, was allegedly murdered in June 2024. His body was found in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya area on June 9, 2024. Darshan is among the prime accused in the case and is currently out on bail.

The decision to turn Pradosh into an approver could become significant for the prosecution as his statement may provide information about the alleged roles of other accused persons in the murder and the subsequent disposal of evidence.

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