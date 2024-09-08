Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins silver with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Meet Manav Suthar, 22-year-old spinner who took 8 wickets vs India D in Duleep Trophy

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

Call Me Bae review: Ananya Panday's class act elevates this dramedy with a heart riddled with pop culture 'jibes'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins silver with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins silver with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Meet Manav Suthar, 22-year-old spinner who took 8 wickets vs India D in Duleep Trophy

Meet Manav Suthar, 22-year-old spinner who took 8 wickets vs India D in Duleep Trophy

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

7 animals that are silent hunters

7 animals that are silent hunters

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

Police has claimed in its chargesheet that Renukaswamy proposed a 'secret live-in relationship' to Darshan's partner and co-accused Pavithra Gowda for Rs 10,000 per month.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 12:04 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...
Renukaswamy-Pavithra Gowda and Darshan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bengaluru Police charge sheet has revealed that the victim, Renukaswamy, had asked Pavithra Gowda to have a secret live-in relationship with him over messages.

"You are hot. Hi, please send your number. What will you expect from me to see? Shall I send it? Wow, super beauty. Will you be in a secret live-in relationship with me? I will give you Rs 10,000 every month," reveals the 3,991-page charge sheet submitted to the court in connection with the sensational fan murder case involving Kannada superstar Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda.

The charge sheet mentions that Pavithra Gowda, unable to handle the slew of vulgar messages and photos of Renukaswamy’s private parts, asked another accused in the case, Pavan, to deal with Renukaswamy’s messages. To track down Renukaswamy, Pavan started chatting with him under the guise of Pavithra Gowda. Accused Pavan chatted with much leniency to dig out his whereabouts and asked Renukaswamy to send his pictures outside the pharmacy shop where he worked. 

The police have also mentioned that they have gathered 65 photos in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy. 

Sources said Darshan's counsels are preparing to submit a bail plea in the court as the police have submitted the charge sheet in the case. However, the police are keeping their fingers crossed over witnesses and eyewitnesses in the case.

The watchman of the shed where Renukaswamy was hacked to death, who witnessed the entire sequence of Renukaswamy being brought to the shed and the movements of the accused - including Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda - has recorded his statement and is considered a crucial witness in the case. The two workers at the shed are considered the second and third eyewitnesses. They have revealed to the police how Renukaswamy was tortured and killed.

Sources said that the investigation revealed Darshan repeatedly kicking Renukaswamy in the chest, resulting in the breaking of his chest bones. Afterwards, Darshan picked him up and flung him into a truck, causing a severe head injury. Then, showing the private part photo sent to Pavithra Gowda, Darshan kicked him in his private parts, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

The attack by Darshan was fatal and resulted in the death of Renukaswamy. The police have quoted the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports in the charge sheet, police sources stated. The chargesheet also mentions the relationship between Darshan and Pavithra Gowda. Darshan informed the police that he had not married Pavithra Gowda. He claimed that they were in a live-in relationship which has been mentioned in the charge sheet.

The police have also collected photos of a tense Darshan after the murder and talking to the other accused at a star hotel in Mysuru city before being arrested in the case.

The gruesome murder of Darshan's fan, Renukaswamy, took place on June 8 in Bengaluru. Renukaswamy was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death. After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal. The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

READ | This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC topper IAS Shruti Sharma's marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects

UPSC topper IAS Shruti Sharma's marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

Praveen Kumar scripts history, breaks Asian record to win gold in men's high jump at Paris Paralympics

Praveen Kumar scripts history, breaks Asian record to win gold in men's high jump at Paris Paralympics

AUS vs SCO: Josh Inglis slams Australia's fastest-ever T20I century, breaks own record, surpasses Maxwell-Finch

AUS vs SCO: Josh Inglis slams Australia's fastest-ever T20I century, breaks own record, surpasses Maxwell-Finch

This viral garlic-peeling hack sparks debate online, here's why

This viral garlic-peeling hack sparks debate online, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement