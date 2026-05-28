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Renowned poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91; Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Javed Akhtar pay tributes

One of the most influential voices in modern Urdu poetry, Bashir Badr earned immense respect and admiration across generations of readers and poetry lovers.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 28, 2026, 08:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Renowned poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91; Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Javed Akhtar pay tributes
Bashir Badr death
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Renowned Hindi and Urdu poet and celebrated literary figure Bashir Badr passed away at his residence in Bhopal on Thursday afternoon at around 12:15pm, his son Taiyeb Badr confirmed. He was 91. According to his family sources, Badr had been battling a prolonged illness for several years and his health had deteriorated significantly in recent months. He also lost his memory and was unable to recognise people. For some time, the veteran poet's condition had been steadily declining.

One of the most influential voices in modern Urdu poetry, Bashir Badr earned immense respect and admiration across generations of readers and poetry lovers. His passing has already triggered wave of grief across his admirers and the fraternity. Condolences have been pouring in across social media platforms.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also offered homage to the late poet. "A humble tribute to the renowned poet Dr. Bashir Badr ji, honored with the 'Padma Shri', on his passing! My condolences are with the bereaved family. Through his compositions, he conveyed the message of living life with sensitivity, warmth, and humanity. Through his poetry, he provided formulas to make life immensely simple. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family and admirers to bear this sorrow," he tweeted.

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar also paid his tributes, remembering Badr's rich legacy. "Today, our language Urdu has become a little poorer. Bashir Badr, an extremely melodious poet, has departed from our gathering forever. This poet and his poetry will live on in our memories forever," Akhtar wrote on X.

The final rites of Bashir Badr will be performed on Thursday evening at the Bada Bagh Cemetery in Bhopal, where family members, close associates, and admirers are expected to gather to pay their last respects.

READ | 5 major controversies that rocked Ranveer Singh's career: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

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