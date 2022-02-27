Remo D’Souza shares his reaction on being called ‘Kalu’, ‘Kaalia’ – Watch VIRAL video

Remo D'Souza, the choreographer and director, is quite active on social media. He keeps his fans interested by posting amusing videos with his wife, Lizelle D'Souza. This time, he also uploaded a video in which he can be heard tenderly expressing his love for his wife. Remo used the video to thank his fans while also detailing how he was bullied due of his dark skin.

Remo was seen lip-syncing Mohammed Rafi's song from the 1965 film Gumnaam, 'Hum Kale Hai To Kya Hua Dil Wale Hai'. He used to dislike it when people called him 'kaalia' or 'kalu,' he said. As a result, whenever he felt bad, his mother would sing this song for him, and it eventually became one of his favourites. To express his love for his wife, the choreographer now sings this song.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the ace choreographer wrote, “I used to hate when ppl called me #kaalia #kalu , but then my mom told me that it’s not the #colour it’s the #heart that matters ??? and use to sing this #song , since then this became my fav song. Now I sing this song to @lizelleremodsouza (sic).”

His colleagues in the industry reacted promptly to the video. 'Black is beautiful brother,' wrote choreographer Terence Lewis, using fire emoticons. Others replied with clapping, fire, and heart emoticons, among other things. His fans also left comments praising the choreographer and describing him as a 'gem' of a person.

Meanwhile, after an 11-year absence, Remo is returning to the dance reality competition 'DID Li'l Masters' Season 5. He'll be sporting his signature 'cornrows' hairdo this season. He is on the judging panel with Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy.