In filmmaking, the spotlight often shines on the lead actors, but sometimes it's the character artists who steal the show with their brief yet impactful performances. Mac Mohan was one such talented actor who left a lasting impression on audiences despite having limited screen time. His portrayal of Sambha in Sholay was iconic, infusing the character with his unique energy and making him an eternal part of Bollywood's legacy.

Born in Karachi, he moved to Bombay and initially chased a cricketing dream before discovering his passion for acting. With a career spanning over 200 films, including iconic titles like Don, Karz, and Zanjeer, Mac Mohan showcased his range as an actor. He also honed his skills as an assistant director, demonstrating his multifaceted talent. Mac Mohan had three children: Manjari, Vinati, and Vikrant, with his wife Mini, who he married in in 1986. His final screen appearance was in Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge. Though Mac Mohan passed away in 2010 due to lung cancer, his family's creative legacy endures.



Mac Mohan's elder daughter Manjari Makijany

Following their father's footsteps, Mac Mohan's daughters, Manjari and Vinati Makijany, joined the industry and now making their father proud and how. His daughters have carved out their own paths in the film industry. Manjari, a talented writer, director, and producer, has earned recognition for her work on American and Hindi films. She is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker known for directing films like Netflix's Skater Girl (2021) and Disney Channel's Spin (2021). She's also made award-winning shorts, including The Last Marble, The Corner Table, and I See You.



On the other hand, Vinati Makijany has worked as a producer and actress on projects like Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan, The Corner Table, and Skater Girl. She runs a production house called Mac Productions, named after her father.



