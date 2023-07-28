Headlines

Remember Qazi Touqeer, Fame Gurukul winner who was compared to Hrithik, debut film never released, now he performs at...

Qazi Touqeer was once compared to Hrithik Roshan and had high hopes for his acting career. Sadly his debut film never saw the day of the light.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Indian reality shows are responsible for laying the foundation for aspiring talents. Singers such as Arijit Singh, Rahul Vaidya, and Neha Kakkar, and actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Shaleen Malhotra, and Aditya Roy Kapur were discovered on reality shows. However, we do have artistes that gained overnight popularity, but their fame was short-lived, and they disappeared from the public eye. Today, we will discuss one such fine talent- Qazi Touqeer. 

Fame Gurukul star Qazi Touqeer

Hailing from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Qazi was born in 1985 in a family of highly-educated professionals. Qazi's father was a lawyer and he later turned into Sufism. Qazi's mother was a teacher, and his uncle Qazi Rafi was a popular Kashmiri singer. Although he had no formal training in singing, Qazi developed his singing skills under his father. In 2005, Qazi participated in the singing-reality show Fame Gurukul, and he was declared the winner of the show by receiving the maximum audience votes. In those days, Qazi was also called a 'people's hero'.

Qazi Touqeer's Life after Fame Gurukul

After winning the popular reality show, Qazi was hailed as the next big sensation on television, and his impressive looks were compared with Hrithik Roshan. His hairstyle and expressions were compared with Hrithik's Krrish. At first, Qazi took it as a compliment. Later, Qazi told in an interview, "I am Qazi Touqeer and I’m happy being that." Soon after the show, the 19-year-old Qazi signed his first film with Chori Chori Chupke Chupke producer Nasim Rizvi. The movie was titled Take Off, but ironically, the film never took off. 

Qazi Touqeer's fatal incident on his debut film

While shooting for Take Off, Qazi Tauqeer seriously injured himself at Qazi rehearsing at Ganesh Acharya Studios when he fell and injured his neck. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, and he was in ICU for a few days. His debut film was scheduled for a 2009 release, but the movie never saw the day of the light. 

Qazi Toqueer's other stint with a reality show, and appearance in Saif-Katrina's Phantom

Qazi even participated in Ashutosh Rana-hosted Sarkar Ki Duniya. This show didn't help Qazi in his career, and sadly the singer-actor went disappeared from the limelight. In 2015, Qazi appeared in  Saif Ali Khan-Katrina Kaif's film Phantom. Qazi featured in the song Afghan Jalebi. 

Where is Qazi Touqeer now? 

At present, Qazi is living a quiet life, residing in Andheri, Mumbai. The artiste continues to entertain the public and he does stage shows and events in different parts of the country. Qazi is still hopeful that one day his acting talent will also be appreciated, and he will get the right opportunity. 

