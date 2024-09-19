Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

FATF says India faces severe 'terrorist financing threats' from...

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja take IND to 339/6 at stumps in Chennai

Meet Indian man, who got hired whopping Rs 12000000 crore salary job, not from IIT, IIM he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
FATF says India faces severe 'terrorist financing threats' from...

FATF says India faces severe 'terrorist financing threats' from...

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

10 must-try local dishes in Himachal Pradesh

10 must-try local dishes in Himachal Pradesh

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments क�ी बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

This man became a superstar after doing remakes of Amitabh Bachchan's biggest hits and now earns more than the Khans and Prabhas

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 05:42 PM IST

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...
The man who became a superstar with Big B remakes
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the 1970s, Amitabh Bachchan shot to superstardom with his Angry Young Man persona. While it was Zanjeer that gave birth to that phenomenon, the actor solidified his status as Bollywood’s numer uno star with hits like Deewar, Don, Lawaaris among others. Funnily enough, a couple of years later, another actor became a superstar with these same films, or at least their remakes.

The man who became a superstar with remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films

In the 70s, Rajinikanth was a promising actor, largely known for playing the villain in Tamil and Telugu films. He had earned praise for his negative roles but had not received the same success as a hero. All that changed in 1980 when he starred in Billa, a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Don. Rajini was chosen for the role as it was half-negative, since one of the two characters played by him was a gangster. The film was a smash hit and Rajinikanth became an established star. Over the next few years, he acted in six more films that were remakes of Amitabh’s hits. All were successful at the box office and firmly established Rajinikanth as the number one star in the Tamil film industry.

Untitled-design-2024-09-19-T170946-049

All of Rajinikanth’s Big B remakes

After Billa, Rajinikanth starred in Ram Robert Rahim, a remake of Amar Akbar Anthony (1978). His next big hit came through Thee (1981), a remake of the 1975 blockbuster Deewar. This was followed by Padikkadavan in 1985, a remake of Khud-Daar (1982), and Velaikkaran (1987), a remake of Namak Halaal (1982). The superstar then rounded off the decade with Dharmathin Thalaivan (1988), a remake of the 1978 release Kasme Vaade. Rajinikanth’s last remake of an Amitabh Bachchan film was the 1990 hit Panakkaran, based on the 1981 hit Lawaaris. Incidentally, in 1990, Rajini worked with Amitabh in the Hindi hit Hum.

Rajinikanth’s stardom today

At 72, Rajinikanth is still one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, with only Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay rivalling him. The actor reportedly charges over Rs 200 crore per film and was, in 2023, the highest-paid actor in Asia. The fact that he still charges more than younger superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas speaks volumes about his longevity. The actor has a reported net worth of Rs 500 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

5 super expensive assets Mukesh Ambani owns: Rs 15000 crore home, Rs 600 crore jet, MI worth...

5 super expensive assets Mukesh Ambani owns: Rs 15000 crore home, Rs 600 crore jet, MI worth...

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

Meet man who was world's richest man, richer than Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, then lost Rs 5856175 crore due to...

Meet man who was world's richest man, richer than Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, then lost Rs 5856175 crore due to...

Kareena Kapoor revives vintage glam in 25-year-old Banarasi saree makeover

Kareena Kapoor revives vintage glam in 25-year-old Banarasi saree makeover

Meet Indian man, who got hired whopping Rs 12000000 crore salary job, not from IIT, IIM he is...

Meet Indian man, who got hired whopping Rs 12000000 crore salary job, not from IIT, IIM he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement