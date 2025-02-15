Rekhachithram is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Read on to know when will it start streaming on SonyLIV.

Directed by Jofin T Chacko and featuring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, the highly acclaimed Malayalam mystery crime thriller Rekhachithram is now all set to make its much-anticipated OTT debut. The film will start streaming on SonyLIV from March 7.

The streaming giant shared the trailer on its social media handles with the caption, "A forgotten crime. A buried truth. Time to uncover it all. Rekhachithram streaming from 7th March on SonyLIV."

Rekhachithram was releases in the cinemas on January 9. It set the cash registers ringing at the box office with its worldwide collections going well past the impressive Rs 75-crore mark, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Malakkappara, Rekhachithram follows police inspector Vivek as he delves into a perplexing suicide case. What begins as a straightforward investigation soon spirals into a mirage of secrets, leading him to a long-buried missing person’s case tied to a mysterious film shoot. The film’s gripping narrative, unexpected twists and stellar performances have earned it widespread critical acclaim.

Talking about the film's OTT release, Asif Ali, who plays the lead character of Vivek in the film, says, "Bringing Vivek to life was both a challenge and a privilege. This film keeps audiences guessing, blurring the lines between truth and deception in ways they won’t see coming. The overwhelming love it received in theatres was incredible, and I’m thrilled that more people will get to experience it on Sony LIV. Whether you're watching it for the first time or revisiting it, the suspense will grip you all over again."

Apart from Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, the mystery crime thriller also stars Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan and Indrans in pivotal roles. Rekhachithram is produced by Venu Kunnappilly under his production house Kavya Film Company.