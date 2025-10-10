Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rekha was once mocked for her dark skin, called 'witch', molested by director at 15, then went on to become Bollywood's style icon; here’s how

Rekha faced early criticism in Bollywood but transformed herself with dedication, choosing roles that highlighted her talent, and today stands as one of the industry’s most iconic and versatile actresses.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 01:14 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Rekha, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, began her career as a child artist in Telugu cinema. She was born to veteran actors Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli, which gave her a strong artistic lineage. However, when she transitioned to Hindi films, Rekha faced harsh criticism. Her dark complexion, slim figure, and unique style were often ridiculed. Critics and industry insiders questioned her acting ability, and some even labeled her as a 'doll-like heroine,' suggesting she was only suitable for decorative roles, not serious acting. These repeated comments shook her confidence, and she often doubted whether she could survive in the competitive world of Hindi cinema, especially when compared to contemporaries like Hema Malini.

Transformation and breakthrough roles

Determined to prove herself, Rekha transformed her life in the late 1970s. She embraced yoga, lost significant weight, and reinvented her appearance and style. She also became more selective about the roles she chose, opting for characters that allowed her to showcase her talent. Her turning point came with the 1978 film Ghar, where she played a rape victim. Her powerful performance silenced critics and established her as a serious actress. Success followed with films like Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, where her on-screen pairing with Amitabh Bachchan became iconic.

Rekha’s legacy as a versatile performer

Rekha’s portrayal of a courtesan in Umrao Jaan left an indelible mark on audiences and critics alike. She proved her versatility with films like Utsav, Kalayug, and Khoobsurat, where she handled comedy and drama with equal finesse. From overcoming ridicule to becoming a style icon, Rekha’s journey reflects resilience, dedication, and an unparalleled commitment to her craft. Today, she is remembered not just for her beauty, but for her immense talent and lasting influence on Indian cinema.

