It is believed that Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan had a special bond beyond their professional collaborations. However, neither of the actors had ever confirmed or declined their romance rumours. Even today, fans get nostalgic recalling the time Rekha and Amitabh charmed with their onscreen chemistry. In the latest, Rekha graced The Great Indian Kapil Show, where she was reminded of her working days with Amitabh.

A fan asked the veteran actress about the song, ‘O Sheronwali’ from the film Suhaag (1979), in which she featured alongside Amitabh. In the song, the actress performed Dandiya in a temple. The curious fan enquired how she played Dandiya so well despite being a South Indian. To this, Rekha didn’t hesitate and went on praising Amitabh and his demeanour, which she was totally in awe of. She said that his mere presence would just make her body dance.

“In the movie Suhaag, you played Dandiya so well. Even though you are a South Indian, you played the Gujarati Dhandiya so well. It didn’t feel like you were not a Gujarati. How did you manage it?" asked a fan. Rekha refrained from taking Amitabh’s name and said, “Ye sochiye ke jinke saath main Dhandiya khel rahi thi, wo kya shaks hai. Acha nahi khelungi toh karungi? Dandiya aati ya na aati ho, saamna aise aadmi-shaqs aa jaata hai toh khud hi har angh angh theedakne lagta hai. (Think about this, the personality of the person I was performing dandiya with. I obviously had to do a good job. Even I didn’t know how to play dandiya, when he stood in front of me, I would just start dancing)."

During the episode, Rekha also confessed her love for Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Kapil Sharma shared a hilarious anecdote about his time on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) with the megastar. He recalled how his mother was seated in the front row, and Amitabh asked her, "Devi ji, kya kha ke paida kiya?" Before Kapil could reveal his mother's response, Rekha jumped in, saying "Dal, roti?" She further added, “Mujhse puchiye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hain. (Ask me; I remember every dialogue.)”

The Great Indian Kapil Show’s episode with Rekha aired on Saturday (December 7, 2024) on Netflix.