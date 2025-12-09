Rekha mesmerises in an ivory saree with gold patterns at Jeddah season 2025; SEE pics

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'
What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy
Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'
Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’
Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York
Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan? The Raja Saab director Maruthi shares update: 'Darling is...'
Ahead of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Boman Irani says he is ‘exhausted’, viral post alarms fans as actor hints at…
Gautam Adani's BIG announcement, to invest over USD 75 billion in this sector in 5 years
Avatar Fire and Ash: The connect of Indian audience with James Cameron's vision
This reality show will REPLACE Bigg Boss 19, brings 50 people together in grand mahal, has no rules, is based on..., name is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rekha stunned at Jeddah Season 2025 in an ivory and gold saree, with elegant jewelry and natural makeup, showcasing timeless grace and Bollywood style.
Legendary Bollywood actress Rekha once again captured everyone’s attention with her graceful appearance at the Jeddah Season 2025. Timeless style and charm are the things that have made a famous actress, Rekha, and she was nothing less than mesmerising in a theatrical saree embellished with floral gold patterns. She appeared to be a queen, simple, elegant and full of royal grace, which was a perfect manifestation of her being an icon of Indian cinema.
Rekha wore a beautiful ivory saree with delicate gold patterns that gave her a timeless and elegant look. The saree was draped in a traditional style, flowing gracefully and adding to her regal appearance. Her look was styled with old-fashioned golden ornaments, such as big ear tops and bracelets, which coincided beautifully with the golden patterns on her saree. Her style was a sleek bun that highlighted her graceful neck and face.
She kept her makeup simple and natural, which highlighted her beautiful skin and lovely smile. She had very light eye makeup and a soft colour of lipstick that warmed her up but did not make her look strong. She had a base that was simple yet powerful, which worked great with her chic attire and was a perfect display of her ever-beautiful appearance.
Also read: Tyla turns heads in glittering saree-inspired look by Nancy Tyagi during India visit, SEE pics
Rekha's beautiful looks were not only in her clothes but also in the way she behaved. She came on the red carpet and, with a humble and respectful 'namaste', greeted all, thus revealing her warm and graceful character. The guests at the event, which included fans and photographers, were all impressed by her confident and soft personality.
Among the admirers was the whole world, who could not help but notice that Rekha, despite being aged, still managed to be a contemporary and fashionable woman by wearing Indian traditions through her clothes. Her appearance at Jeddah Season 2025 was a reminder of the fact that she is one of the most elegant and stylish actresses in Bollywood.