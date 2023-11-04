Rejected on reality show to breaking records, creating history: A look at BTS' Jungkook's inspirational journey

Jungkook started his journey with BTS on June 12, 2013, when they released their debut single, 2 Cool 4 Skool.

On November 3, Jungkook released his first solo album and created history by selling more than 2 million albums of Golden on Hanteo Charts within just hours. This historic achievement makes him the first solo artist ever to achieve such a milestone in the history of Hanteo Charts.

But do you know Jungkook, who is one of the most popular K-pop faces, was once rejected on a reality show and wanted to become a badminton player. Well! You read it right because Jugkook’s journey from rejection to breaking records has not been easy. Let’s take a look at his inspirational journey.

Jungkook started his journey with BTS on June 12, 2013, when they released their debut single, 2 Cool 4 Skool. During his time with BTS, he had the opportunity to sing three solo songs. The first one, titled Begin, is a pop track from the 2016 album Wings. In this song, he shares his personal story of coming to Seoul at a young age to pursue his dream of becoming an idol and expresses his gratitude to his fellow bandmates for their support during that time.

Early Life

Jeon Jung-kook, known as Jungkook, was born on September 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea. His family includes his parents and an older brother. He initially attended Baekyang Elementary and Middle School in Busan but later transferred to Singu Middle School in Seoul when he began training as a K-pop idol.

Rejection

In 2011, Jungkook tried his luck at the South Korean talent show Superstar K in Daegu. Although he didn't make it through the auditions, he received offers from seven different entertainment companies. Ultimately, he decided to become a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment after being impressed by RM, who is now his bandmate and the leader of BTS.

In a 2019 survey by Gallup Korea, Jungkook was ranked as the third most-loved celebrity of the year in South Korea. His popularity had been steadily rising since his debut, starting at 20th place in 2016, moving to 17th in 2017, and rising to eighth in 2018. In 2018, he held the top spot on the list of the most beloved celebrities in China for ten consecutive weeks, according to magazine Hi China.

Jungkook's influence extends to other artists, with figures like Kim Dong-han and Hyeongseop X Euiwoong citing him as an inspiration and role model. He also earned the title of the most-searched male K-pop idol on Google in the first half of 2019, and repeated this feat the following year. Additionally, he was the most-searched K-pop idol on YouTube in both 2019 and 2020. On platforms like Tumblr, he consistently topped the "Top K-Pop Stars" list for three years in a row.