Rejected on reality show to breaking records, creating history: A look at BTS' Jungkook's inspirational journey

Headlines

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, this superstar to reportedly have cameo in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3

'Tough to digest....': Hardik Pandya issues statement following exclusion from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Chhattisgarh Elections: ED claims part of BJP’s conspiracy to tarnish image of Bhupesh Baghel, alleges Congress

Congress contesting Chhattisgarh polls using...: Smriti Irani slams Baghel over ED's Mahadev app claim

Meet UPSC aspirant who cracked exam twice without coaching, became youngest IPS at age 21, then IAS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, this superstar to reportedly have cameo in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3

'Tough to digest....': Hardik Pandya issues statement following exclusion from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Congress contesting Chhattisgarh polls using...: Smriti Irani slams Baghel over ED's Mahadev app claim

 10 Cheapest markets in India

Batters with most centuries on World Cup debut

8 benefits of drinking Tulsi water daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, this superstar to reportedly have cameo in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3

Rejected on reality show to breaking records, creating history: A look at BTS' Jungkook's inspirational journey

Watch: Ranveer Singh turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, dedicates Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa song to Deepika Padukone

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Rejected on reality show to breaking records, creating history: A look at BTS' Jungkook's inspirational journey

Jungkook started his journey with BTS on June 12, 2013, when they released their debut single, 2 Cool 4 Skool.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On November 3, Jungkook released his first solo album and created history by selling more than 2 million albums of Golden on Hanteo Charts within just hours. This historic achievement makes him the first solo artist ever to achieve such a milestone in the history of Hanteo Charts.

But do you know Jungkook, who is one of the most popular K-pop faces, was once rejected on a reality show and wanted to become a badminton player. Well! You read it right because Jugkook’s journey from rejection to breaking records has not been easy. Let’s take a look at his inspirational journey.

Jungkook started his journey with BTS on June 12, 2013, when they released their debut single, 2 Cool 4 Skool. During his time with BTS, he had the opportunity to sing three solo songs. The first one, titled Begin, is a pop track from the 2016 album Wings. In this song, he shares his personal story of coming to Seoul at a young age to pursue his dream of becoming an idol and expresses his gratitude to his fellow bandmates for their support during that time.

Early Life

Jeon Jung-kook, known as Jungkook, was born on September 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea. His family includes his parents and an older brother. He initially attended Baekyang Elementary and Middle School in Busan but later transferred to Singu Middle School in Seoul when he began training as a K-pop idol.

Rejection

In 2011, Jungkook tried his luck at the South Korean talent show Superstar K in Daegu. Although he didn't make it through the auditions, he received offers from seven different entertainment companies. Ultimately, he decided to become a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment after being impressed by RM, who is now his bandmate and the leader of BTS.

In a 2019 survey by Gallup Korea, Jungkook was ranked as the third most-loved celebrity of the year in South Korea. His popularity had been steadily rising since his debut, starting at 20th place in 2016, moving to 17th in 2017, and rising to eighth in 2018. In 2018, he held the top spot on the list of the most beloved celebrities in China for ten consecutive weeks, according to magazine Hi China.

Jungkook's influence extends to other artists, with figures like Kim Dong-han and Hyeongseop X Euiwoong citing him as an inspiration and role model. He also earned the title of the most-searched male K-pop idol on Google in the first half of 2019, and repeated this feat the following year. Additionally, he was the most-searched K-pop idol on YouTube in both 2019 and 2020. On platforms like Tumblr, he consistently topped the "Top K-Pop Stars" list for three years in a row.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki will entertain fans more than Jawan, Pathaan: ‘It will speak such…’

Tiger Is Back: Tiger 3's new promo shares new glimpse of Katrina Kaif's towel fight, teases Salman vs Emraan's showdown

Auto-rickshaw driver turns Mumbai traffic jam into impromptu karaoke party, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on why he lost Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, says ‘hum dono ek dusre ke liye…’

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan returns as vigilante Senapathy to punish the corrupt, fans say 'nostalgia hits very hard'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE