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‘Rejected Maal’: Comedy Nights with Kapil producer says show was underrated, recalls fire incident on set

Comedy Nights With Kapil’s producer Preeti Simoes recalled that the show was called 'Rejected Maal' in its early days and even faced major setbacks like a fire on set, despite later becoming a huge success.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 12:36 PM IST

‘Rejected Maal’: Comedy Nights with Kapil producer says show was underrated, recalls fire incident on set
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Comedy Nights With Kapil started with very low expectations but later became one of India’s most loved comedy shows. Producer Preeti Simoes has shared that many people believed the show would shut down within a few weeks, but the team stayed confident and worked hard to make it successful.

Early struggle and success

The show was created by Kapil Sharma, who had left competitive comedy shows like Comedy Circus. The idea was to create a new comedy format with celebrity guests. Even the channel was not sure if big stars would come on the show.

The first big push came when actor Dharmendra agreed to be the first guest. Then more celebrities started coming and the show started to catch on gradually. The arrival of Shah Rukh Khan was a big moment and showed that the show was a big hit.

Also read: Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

Problems during the show

The show had problems even after it was successful. The set once caught fire and that was a big blow for the team. The set was also badly appointed, and at times, filming was stopped due to rain. After the fire, they had to shoot on another set in Lonavala.

The team often worked without proper scripts or confirmed guests, but many episodes were still very funny, thanks to natural comedy and the way the guests interacted.
Kapil Sharma later shifted to other channels and started new shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and The Great Indian Kapil Show. But Comedy Nights With Kapil is still remembered as the turning point in Indian comedy TV.

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