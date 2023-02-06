Regina Cassandra did Acharya's item song to overcome doubts about 'skimpy clothes': 'Would my audience...' | Exclusive

Regina Cassandra with Chiranjeevi in Acharya song Saana Kastam

Regina Cassandra started out in films over a decade ago. In a long and prolific career, the actress has worked in films and web shows across languages, finding success in Tamil, Telugu, as well as Hindi entertainment industries. But it wasn’t until 2022 that she first showcased her glamourous avatar when she did a special dance number for Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. In a chat with DNA, the actress opened up about her initial inhibitions about it and what changed her mind eventually.

Regina says that when she started out in films, she had doubts about wearing revealing outfits as she was worried how she would be perceived if she did. “When I first started doing movies and got into acting full-fledged and it became a career, I did not have anyone from the film industry to tell me what I could do and can’t do. At that time, probably wearing the so-called skimpy clothes was a thought. I thought ‘how are people going to view it’. I don’t mind doing it, but would my audience now take it differently and how would I be perceived as a woman in society, not just in the industry,” says the actress.

Eventually, in 2022, Regina appeared alongside Chiranjeevi in the item song Saana Kastam, where the actress chose to put forward her glamourous foot. It was her first dance number in over 12 year of her career. Talking about the song, she says, “I broke that last year when I did a so-called item song because I felt like this is something I want to do. It was pretty much because I was thinking about other people and not thinking about what I wanted to do as an actor and how I wanted to do it.” When asked if doing so was a liberating feeling, she says, “When you let go of something, it’s just so relieving.”

Regina was last seen on the big screen in the Telugu action comedy Saakini Daakini alongside Nivetha Thomas. She is currently starring in the Hindi web series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, which premiered on Zee5. She will soon be seen in Farzi, Raj & DK’s Prime Video series starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.