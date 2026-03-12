Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Ram Gopal Varma to attend opening night

The third edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival by BookMyShow will take place in Mumbai from March 13–15, featuring over 120 films, special screenings, and appearances by leading filmmakers and actors including Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Ram Gopal Varma.

The third edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival by BookMyShow, set to take place in Mumbai from 13–15 March, will see the participation of a wide range of acclaimed filmmakers, actors and industry voices across screenings, retrospectives and special appearances.

The festival:

Among the prominent names expected at the festival are Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ashutosh Gowariker, Swapnil Joshi, Bejoy Nambiar, Mukesh Chhabra, Ram Gopal Varma and Sriram Raghavan, among others.

The festival will host a special celebration marking the 25th anniversary screening of the Oscar-nominated classic Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, with Aamir Khan and director Ashutosh Gowariker being joined by the members of the film’s cast and crew.

Special screenings:

The festival will also see maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma present special screenings of his films Shiva and Bhoot as part of the festival’s retrospective programming.

Actor Ali Fazal will attend a special screening of Death on the Nile, in which he stars, presented as part of a tribute marking the 135th birth anniversary of Agatha Christie, while Huma Qureshi will grace the red carpet for the Centrepiece Spotlight presentation of her investigative drama feature Bayaan, directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra.

The festival will also welcome filmmaker-producer Zoya Akhtar, who will present the documentary film Turtle Walker alongside director Taira Malaney. Additionally, acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will participate in a special session at the festival, where he presents the film NIGHT CREATURES, which is screening at the festival and is based on the same book which he adapted for MERRY CHRISTMAS.

“Our efforts in this edition have been to offer the best of cinema alongside the best of conversations. We are grateful that the industry and personalities have shown their support for the festival, “ said Festival Director and BookMyShow COO- Cinemas, Ashish Saksena.

The festival is set to present over 120 films from around the world alongside conversations with filmmakers and actors, offering audiences in Mumbai a chance to engage with global cinema and the creators behind it. Passes are now available on BookMyShow.