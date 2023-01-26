'Recognition indeed was long overdue': SS Rajamouli pens touching note after MM Keeravani bags Padma Shri Award

Credit: SS Rajamouli/Twitter

On Thursday, the RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to Instagram and penned an adorable note for his 'Peddanna' M Keeravan, the composer of Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu, who will receive the Padma Shri -- the fourth highest civilian honour in India this year.

Taking to his social media handle, Rajamouli wrote, "Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long overdue. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one`s efforts. If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu. MY PEDDANNA.MM KEERAVAANI. RECIPIENT OF PADMA SHRI AWARD. PROUD!!!"

Both Rajamouli and Keeravani have made India proud on the global podium as the song Naatu Naatu from the former's directorial RRR has won prestigious recognitions one after another. The song finally entered the race for the 95th Academy awards in the Best Original Song Category.

Earlier, Naatu Naatu bagged the Golden Globes for the category Best original Song. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category. The film RRR also bagged the Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Award.

After the announcement of the Padma Awards, Keeravaani dropped a gratitude note on Twitter, which read, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."

He will receive the Padma Shri -- the fourth highest civilian honour in India. The news comes a day after RRR made it to the official 95th Oscar nominations. The Telugu blockbuster has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards, it was announced on Tuesday evening. The award ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 12.

Naatu Naatu is a dance song picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film’s lead stars. It has been composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song has won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and become a frontrunner for the Oscars. RRR also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameos. (With inputs from ANI)

