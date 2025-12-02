Real reason why Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got divorced REVEALED: 'I am saying this because...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were once considered the 'perfect' couple. The two dated for a few years and then got married, but soon, tragedy struck, and the couple parted ways, announcing their divorce in 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is married now! The actress, who was rumoured to be dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, made her relationship Instagram official as she dropped pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony on Monday. This was a second marriage for both Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as they were married to Shhyamali De and Naga Chaitanya, respectively.

Why did Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu get divorced?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were once considered the 'perfect' couple. The two dated for a few years and then got married, but soon, tragedy struck, and the couple parted ways, announcing their divorce in 2021. 4 years after their divorce and their respective second marriages, questions around their separation continue to take centre stage.

Earlier this year, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raw Talks With VK. He said, "It was for the betterment of whoever was involved in the marriage... Whatever the decision was, it was a very conscious decision after much thought and with a lot of respect for the other person. I'm saying this because it's a very sensitive topic for me. I come from a broken family. I'm a child from a broken family, so I know what the experience is like. I will think 1000 times before breaking a relationship because I know the repercussions... It was a mutual decision."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding details

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to post a series of pictures from the traditional event, marking the date “01.12.2025” in her caption, accompanied by white heart emojis.

The ceremony appeared to be simple yet deeply personal. In the first image, Raj is seen placing a ring on Samantha’s finger as the two stand before Linga Bhairavi. Another picture shows Samantha holding Raj close while proudly displaying her engagement ring. Additional pictures capture the couple performing rituals, taking aarti, and kneeling in front of the deity. The last frame shows the newlyweds smiling joyfully as they walk through a beautifully flower-decorated doorway.

